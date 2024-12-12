Synechron Opens Toronto Delivery Center, Strengthening Client Services in North America

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synechron, Inc., a leading global digital transformation consulting firm, announced today the opening of its new delivery center in Toronto, Canada. The expansion reflects Synechron's commitment to meeting client needs as the company continues to grow its footprint in North America.

Positioned in one of Canada's most vibrant economic and technological hubs, the new facility spans all of Synechron's core practices and industries, with key capabilities in data, digital, cloud/DevOps, software engineering, strategic advisory consultancy, and delivery management.

From the start, the space will accommodate several hundred employees, with the ability to expand further to meet increasing client demands.

"With our new delivery center in Toronto, we are now able to provide more near-shore services to our wide-range of clients in North America," said Faisal Husain, Synechron's co-founder and CEO. "At Synechron, our clients always come first, and this move shows our commitment to this principle as we grow globally."

Aligning with Synechron's focus on sustainability, the center is located in a building that's Gold LEED certified and has EV charging stations. It also includes greenspaces, daycare facilities and on-site food services.

"Our investment in Toronto demonstrates our long-term confidence in our local employees and the broad pool of talent in the area," said Ravnit Kohli, managing director and head of North America. "The new, cutting-edge space also highlights Synechron's commitment to innovation and sustainability."

