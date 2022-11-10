Synechron UAE Recognized with a Prestigious Great Place To Work® 2022 Certification

DUBAI, UAE, and PUNE, India and NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synechron, Inc. , a leading digital transformation consulting firm, has been recognized as one of the best places to work in the UAE. Synechron has achieved the prestigious Great Place To Work® 2022 certification based on direct feedback from its UAE-based team. Overall, 81% of employees regarded the company as a great place to work, compared to 53% of employees at a typical global company.

Great Place to Work® is a consulting institute, which conducts employee surveys to support companies in their development to become an excellent employer. Its Great Place to Work® certification is one of the world's most respected marks of workplace excellence. Overall, 89% of Synechron's team in the UAE said they are treated fairly regardless of their gender and roles. Further, 97% of Synechron's UAE employees said that they feel welcome and physically safe at work, while 88% of employees felt that they received both the resources and equipment they require to do their jobs.

This latest Great Place To Work® certification follows several other awards Synechron has received, demonstrating the company's commitment to being a fantastic place to work for all of its 13,000+ team members across the globe. In 2022, Synechron was awarded Great Place To Work® certifications in The Netherlands, Singapore, France, Luxembourg, and Switzerland.

Suhail Basit, Head of Synechron UAE, commented, "We are incredibly proud of our company's culture, which embraces collaboration and strives to ensure a truly supportive and inclusive environment, where all our people are respected and their talent is nurtured. We are extremely proud to be recognized in the UAE by this respected certification, particularly as it is based on our employees' experiences." He added, "I would like to thank our dedicated and talented people who work tirelessly every day to successfully implement industry-leading digital and technology solutions for the benefit of our clients. This team has contributed greatly to the exponential growth that Synechron has been experiencing across the EMEA region, and globally. Our passion and drive fuel our UAE team to continue accelerating future-forward digital innovation and prove that working together we can accomplish amazing things."

Mihir Shah, Managing Director, Head of Europe, Middle East and APAC at Synechron, commented, "We are incredibly proud of our people, our culture, and our work ethic, all of which have been duly recognized with the Great Place To Work® in the UAE certification. This, together with our previous employer recognition awards, are a testament to our truly wonderful teams, their tenacity, and the passion they bring to work every single day."

Synechron has always sought ways to recognize, support, and provide its 13,000+ team members with the tools to excel and build their careers. Of particular note, Synechron has provided no-cost access to the Udemy 24/7 online learning and development platform as well as on-site and virtual trainings that provide opportunities to reskill and upskill. Its multiple and widely recognized COVID support programs have helped employees to maintain their physical and mental well-being and navigate the pandemic. Synechron recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of its "Same Difference" Diversity, Equity & Inclusion program, which includes a variety of collaborative, team building, and team supporting projects, events, and initiatives that are focused on enhancing DEI across the company. Synechron also supports an array of Corporate Social Responsibility programs contributing to the good charitable work being done by local/regional organizations.

About Synechron

At Synechron, we believe in the power of digital to transform businesses for the better. Our global consulting firm combines creativity and innovative technology to deliver industry-leading digital solutions. Synechron's progressive technologies and optimization strategies span end-to-end Enterprise Advisory & Technology Consulting, Digital, Cloud & DevOps, Data, Payments, Systems Integration, and Engineering, servicing an array of noteworthy financial services and technology firms. Through research and development initiatives in our FinLabs we develop solutions for modernization, from Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence to Data Science models, Digital Underwriting, mobile-first applications, and more. Over the last 20+ years, our company has been honored with multiple employer awards, recognizing our commitment to our talented teams. With top clients to boast about, Synechron has a global workforce of 13,000+, and has 38 offices in 17 countries within key global markets. For more information on the company, please visit our website or LinkedIn community.

To see more about Synechron's Great Place To Work® in the UAE certified award 2022, please visit:

Synechron - Great Place to Work

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place to Work® is a consulting institute, which has supported companies in around 50 countries. We conduct employee surveys and cultural analysis, and support companies in their development to become an excellent employer. The competition of the Best Workplaces of Great Place to Work® is the world's largest and most respected study of workplace excellence.

For more information, please contact:

Rashmi Joshi

Associate Director, Global Marketing and Communications

Synechron

[email protected]

or

SEC Newgate UK

Andrew Adie / Sophie Morello / Matthew Redley

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943591/Synechron_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Synechron