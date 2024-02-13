Synectic Solutions, Inc. Awarded $39M Weapons Integration Logistics Support Contract From NAVAIR NAWCAD

News provided by

Synectic Solutions

13 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

CAMARILLO, Calif. , Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synectic Solutions, Inc. (SSI) is an Industry-leading provider of modernization and Missile Expertise solutions to the Defense Community. SSI is led by President and CEO, Mr. Scott Koslow and is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Business with over 25 years of experience supporting Navy weapons and combat systems,

SSI has been awarded a five-year $39M Prime Contract to provide services to Program Executive Office Unmanned and Strike Weapons (PEO(U/W)) and Air-to-Air Missiles Program Office (PMA 259). The support services contract provides Integrated Product Support program management and logistics support services in acquisition and sustainment for the life cycle of specified weapons systems, System of Systems (SoS), sub-systems, and Support Equipment (SE) for the Product Support Management/Integration (PSMI) department, and the Program Offices associated with PEO U/W and PMA-259.

These services will support multiple logistics functional leads, including logistics Integration Department, Program Office Product Support Managers (PSM), Assistant Program Manager for Logistics (APML)/Military Lead, respective Platform Principal APMLs, respective IPT Deputy APMLs (DAPMLs), Logistics Element Managers (LEMs), and Fleet staffs (Resident Independent Logistics Support Detachment - RILSD). PSMI supports the NAVAIR acquisition and sustainment process for Naval Aviation weapons systems by providing trained logistics personnel for the execution of NAVAIRs Competency Aligned Organization (CAO) Concept of Operations (CONOPS). This contract holds a potential value of approximately $39 million, starting February 2024 through February 2029.

"For more than 10 years SSI has worked closely and collaboratively with the PEO(U/W) team, and our industrial base partners to improve Missile support across the Fleet" said Scott Koslow, SSI President and CEO. "We are incredibly proud to be a part of the Navy's effort to improve Fleet Readiness and provide innovation and capability to the Fleet."

SOURCE Synectic Solutions

