Synectics to Showcase Next-generation Command and Control at GSX 2019

SHEFFIELD, England, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Global Security Exchange in Chicago will see Synectics (booth 2088) demonstrate why the powerful capabilities of its Synergy 3 command and control platform were selected for a next-generation mission control hub for one of Europe's largest urban rail networks.

With a comprehensive integration ecosystem combining security, surveillance, and operational sub-systems - through features like workflows, workforce management, cloud-based evidence management, and mobile applications - Synectics solutions are used by organizations worldwide to bring simplicity and control into a single unified platform.

Greg Alcorn, Divisional Director at Synectics, explained: "More and more, customer objectives are inextricably linked to broader data management goals critical to their entire security and operational infrastructure.

"Our focus at this event is on drawing attention to the exciting, and increasingly ground-breaking, functionality within Synergy 3 that our customers are already using to achieve these goals."

Synectics boasts a global project portfolio in applications where security and surveillance are paramount, including:

Transportation – developing a solution to enable smart, centralized management of network-wide safety, service, and security for S-Bahn Berlin GmbH, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn AG.

Aviation – delivering an Airport Operational Command & Control Center (AOCC) for Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. Power Utilities – providing a federated security and surveillance system with a centralized Alarm Receiving Center (ARC) for a major European power distributor.

Gaming – supporting one of the largest surveillance projects in North America with a comprehensive command and control solution for Encore Boston Harbor.

Alcorn continued: "Tailoring our solutions to meet the business needs of our customers is one of the reasons behind our success, and Synergy 3 is an ever-evolving platform that addresses their critical operational challenges.

"Meeting these is where we excel as a company and forms the basis for how we innovate our products, through deep customer engagement, to address specific market segment and business problems."

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, control, and management of advanced surveillance technology and networked security systems, for environments where security is operationally critical.

With over 30 years' experience, we have gained an intimate understanding of the daily pressures, priorities, and challenges faced by our customers in Oil & Gas, Gaming, Transport & Infrastructure, and High Security & Public Space.

