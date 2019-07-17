SynED™ Reorganizes Pillar Program

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with requests from both other states across the nation and international audiences, synED, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization is pleased to announce the reorganization of their pillar program for Cybersecurity Awareness. California Cyberhub will become a component of a parent program named Cyber-Guild™ to better serve national and international opportunities.

"We were experiencing rapidly increasing interest, from across the US and internationally, with communities wishing to adopt the highly successful model developed in California," said Executive Director/Chairman of the Board, Scott Young. "The model for community engagement, cyber awareness and education is proving to be highly desirable; therefore, we needed to establish a parent structure with a universally appealing name. We also found that other organizations had trademark rights to the Cyberhub name. To address the numerous requests and expand across the nation and around the globe, our program is now known as Cyber-Guild."

Cyber-Guild Director, Liz Fraumann shared, "We will hold the high standards set by the California Cyberhub program and continue to support Californian's under that name. Cyber-Guild will look to bring new initiatives, projects, and activities for everyone under the Cyber-Guild umbrella. We will continue to focus on the K-12 youth, but we look forward to increasing our engagements to include higher education, business, and all community members with high-value initiatives."

Organizations and representatives from other states or nations around the globe interested in utilizing the Cyber-Guild program should visit the website: cyber-guild.org and share what they are most interested in achieving. A Cyber-Guild Alliance is being formed to enable sharing of the leading practices and ideas to facilitate collaboration for cyber education for K-12, cyber competitions, and other activities to help build a cyber-ready workforce. These resources will be available for all Alliance participants.

Additional programs synED offers that may be of interest to organizations include the Digital Badge Design program, Rapid Customer-Centric Design, and services such as Environmental Scans and Needs Analysis from our research and reportOUT group.

ABOUT synED

SynED is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting educational excellence by promoting synergies between traditional, non-traditional, and experiential learning to realize the best possible outcomes for students, faculty, business, and society.

ABOUT the Cyber-Guild Program

Cyber-Guild™ is the leading integrated community engagement program of synED focused on raising cybersecurity awareness and learning across the United States of America, and globally at all levels.

