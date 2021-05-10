Syneffex Inc., Announces New Website to Highlight Company's Patented Solutions to Corrosion Under Insulation.

Syneffex™ launches new website highlighting the Company's patented solutions to Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Tweet this

"Advances in the industry are happening at break-neck speeds, and we're keeping up and, actually, staying ahead of the game. We knew it was time to make sure our website was keeping speed with the information our customers need," states Stuart Burchill, CEO of Syneffex.

The new website can be found at:

www.syneffex.com

Chemical plants typically contain a wide variety of corrosive environments where, not only moisture, but a variety of chemicals are present. All of these create multiple challenges for asset protection.

Effective insulation of process equipment is vital to keep chemicals at a desired temperature, either during a manufacturing process or during storage. The problem is that traditional fibrous insulation causes corrosion (aka "corrosion under insulation" or CUI) and degrades quickly in moist and chemical-infused environments.

This leaves many chemical manufacturing facilities with continuous and costly maintenance and repair cycles that include constant monitoring for corrosion-related failures. If these are not caught in time, they can result in tank or pipe failure.

The chemical and corrosion resistant thermal insulating coatings by Syneffex™ are the product of collaborative research by private laboratories and scientists at U.S. national laboratories.

"These nano-engineered and patented thermal insulating coatings by Syneffex™ were first introduced about 16 years ago and have solved many of the traditional issues that multiple industries have been struggling with for decades," adds Burchill. "They combine a durable, powerful, moisture-resistant insulation with a chemical and corrosion resistance coating. Heat Shield™ EPX-H2O coating has been replacing traditional insulation in chemical plants and other manufacturing facilities around the world, offering a better solution that significantly reduces both energy costs and the costs associated with corrosion."

Facilities can easily apply the product with standard equipment, for a cost-effective application that lasts for a decade or more.

Benefits include:

Thermal insulation for surfaces up to 400°F (204°C)

Excellent corrosion prevention

Employee protection from hot surfaces

Splash resistant to acids, bases, and fuels

Does not degrade in moist or humid environments

Energy savings and improved equipment efficiency

Class-A fire rating

Easy, spray-on application for large and hard-to-reach areas

Secure, durable bonding with substrate

Low-maintenance, lasts 10+ years

Effective corrosion under insulation (CUI) protection

The performance qualities of EPX-H2O are outlined in detail at:

https://www.syneffex.com/heat-shield-epx-h2o-thermal-insulation-protective-coating/

States Burchill, "From methanol tanks to brine purification tanks to chemical tanks, we provide a fast and easy application that takes just days versus months, and protects equipment for years."

Through collaboration with top scientists and research entities in the dual specialties of nanotechnology and the related materials' science, Syneffex™ developed a patented product line that is making a difference in various sectors around the world. The winner of several industry sustainability awards, Syneffex™ is committed to Sustainability Simplified™.

About Syneffex Inc

Syneffex Inc. is a global nanoscience solutions leader, providing products and solutions worldwide that improve the energy efficiency of heat process equipment, increase worker safety and safe touch environments, and prevent Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI). The Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Nanotech Inc, which develops and commercializes new and innovative applications for nanotechnology by participating with world-leading scientists and laboratories.

See www.syneffex.com for more information.

See www.industrial-nanotech.com for more information.







