Syneffex Inc Announces Performance Results of EPX-H2O Thermal Insulation on Industrial Boilers

GOLDEN, Colo., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syneffex Inc announces energy saving data on Heat Shield™ EPX-H2O, the Company's patented nanotechnology based thermal insulation, when used on boilers and accompanying steam lines.

There are three main objectives:

Lower energy costs

Reduce surface to a safe touch temperature

Reduce the amount of heat radiating into surrounding work areas

Example: If only 10 flanges are not insulated on a 10-cm (4-in. diameter) pipe carrying steam at 860 kPa (125 psig), annual heat loss is equivalent to 2450 m3 of natural gas.

Example: A 3-m (10-ft.) length of uninsulated 10-cm (4-in.) steam pipe wastes more than twice as much money in steam costs per year than the cost of insulating it.

Case Study 1

An international textile manufacturer did an energy efficiency comparison of the energy savings provided by attaching a boiler economizer and the energy savings provided by insulating their boiler and attached steam pipes with Syneffex™ coatings.

EPX-H2O saved them annually 1,097,447 cubic meters of liquid natural gas (LNG). The economizer equipment saved them 463,617 cubic meters of LNG, less than half that amount.

https://www.syneffex.com/positive-reviews/henateks-textile-20-energy-savings/

Case Study 2

At a large hospital in the southeastern US, the contractor documented the power of the Heat Shield™ EPX-H20 with thermal imaging.

The result was a surface temperature reduction of 94F (52.2C), estimated calculated energy savings of 241.06 BTU/hr.ft2.

https://www.syneffex.com/positive-reviews/hospital-boiler-insulation-heat-shield-epx-h20-insulation-coating/

