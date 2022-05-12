SynerFuse™ Announces New Strategic Advisor: Steven Falowski, M.D.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SynerFuse™, Inc., a Minneapolis-based medical device company, is pleased to announce the addition of Steven M. Falowski, M.D., F.A.A.N.S., as a strategic advisor. Falowski brings clinical, advisory, and board experience to the SynerFuse team.

"We continue to attract great talent because our quest to provide a non-opioid solution to post-surgery lower back pain holds such extraordinary promise, and people want to be a part of it," said Zenanko. "Steven Falowski joins an august team of experts who are bringing diverse knowledge and talents to SynerFuse that will help us provide relief to people afflicted with chronic pain."

Dr. Falowski is director of functional neurosurgery at Argires-Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster in Pennsylvania. He earned his M.D. degree at UMDNJ Medical School and did his neurosurgical residency training at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia with a focus on spinal cord stimulation and pain management, complex spinal procedures, and treatment for movement disorders such as deep brain stimulation. He did a graduate functional neurosurgical fellowship at Rush University in Chicago. He is on the International Neuromodulation Society Board of Directors. He is also a senior advisor, ex-officio board of directors for the North American Neuromodulation Society; president-elect of the AANS/CNS Executive Pain Committee; executive officer of the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience; and senior advisor, board of directors, Pacific Spine and Pain Society.

"As a neurosurgeon who also specializes in the management of chronic pain, I have a unique perspective on understanding the link between chronic back pain and spine surgery," said Falowski. "SynerFuse is developing a great strategy to bridge this gap and treat this in-need patient population."

The entire SynerFuse team can be seen at https://www.synerfuse.com/team.

About Chronic Lower Back Pain (cLBP)

cLBP is defined as lower back pain that continues for 12 weeks or longer, even after an initial injury or underlying cause of acute lower back pain has been treated. With 500,000 procedures performed annually, spinal fusion remains a common treatment for spinal instability, albeit with a high incidence of residual neuropathic pain. The continuum of increasingly ineffective opioid treatments, additional interventions, and adjacent level spinal fusions leaves up to 40% of patients with Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS), a condition resulting in significant, lingering neuropathic pain, costing the U.S. healthcare system $20B per year and significantly affecting the quality of life of patients.

About SynerFuse

SynerFuse is a Delaware corporation based in Minnesota—the heart of Medical Alley and the cradle of neuromodulation and medical device innovation. SynerFuse believes that individuals with cLBP/FBSS and their providers deserve a better option than spinal fusion alone. Even when spinal fusion is successful, it can often result in residual chronic neuropathic pain and use of addictive opioids. The company is working to create a new future of non-narcotic pain management for chronic low back pain with a patented therapy that integrates spinal fusion hardware and an active neuromodulation system. For more information on the company, please visit www.synerfuse.com .

SOURCE SynerFuse