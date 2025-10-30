SYNERGEN Health Expands Lab Market Reach Through Partnership with Lighthouse Lab Services

Empowering labs to strengthen financial outcomes through optimized processes and AI-driven technology solutions

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGEN Health, a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services and solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Lighthouse Lab Services, the nation's premier provider of medical laboratory consulting and management.

The SYNERGEN Health partnership provides an integrated approach that combines expert services with dedicated client teams, optimized processes, and AI-driven technology solutions to help labs improve collections, reduce denials, and strengthen financial sustainability.

"Laboratories face increasing payer complexity, rising denials, and financial pressures that generic billing tools can't solve," said Teri Gatchel-Schmidt, Vice President of Consulting & Business Development, SYNERGEN Health. "Our people-powered, process-driven, AI-enabled platform is built for the lab market. By working with Lighthouse, more labs will be able to transform their revenue cycle and focus on delivering high-quality diagnostics."

Key Benefits for Lighthouse Clients

Access to SYNERGEN's lab-tailored, integrated RCM platform combining expertise, process, and technology

Dedicated client success support from SYNERGEN's experienced RCM specialists

Optimized workflows that reduce rework, streamline payer interactions, and accelerate cash flow

Advanced analytics dashboards delivering actionable insights on payer behavior and test line profitability

"Lighthouse Lab Services is committed to bringing RCM solutions to our clients that support the benefits that SYNERGEN provides," said Ann Lambrix, Executive Director RCM Consulting, Lighthouse Lab Services. "With continued challenges that plague a lab's revenue cycle, Lighthouse strives to partner with best-in-class platforms that will support our client's success."

This collaboration reflects both organizations' commitment to supporting the long-term sustainability of independent and hospital-based labs by addressing their most pressing financial challenges.

About SYNERGEN Health

Founded in 2011, SYNERGEN Health is a leading provider of transformational revenue cycle solutions and services in the healthcare industry. Leveraging innovative Analytics, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, and Robotic Process Automation, we specialize in digitizing healthcare processes to maximize revenue potential. Our technology-driven approach reimagines revenue cycle management, enabling our client partners to achieve unprecedented efficiency, cost savings, and value and best serve their communities. With a presence in over 45 states in the USA, our mission is to catalyze change in the healthcare industry, collaborating closely with our clients to lower the cost of collections while upholding the highest compliance standards. We are dedicated to driving positive change as we continuously strive to transform ideas into new and improved solutions, services, and prescriptive processes. Learn more at www.synergenhealth.com.

About Lighthouse Lab Services

Founded in 2003, Lighthouse Lab Services began as a clinical laboratory recruiting and staffing company before merging with Elite Diagnostics in early 2020 to expand its offerings to include end-to-end laboratory consulting and management services. In that time, Lighthouse has executed several strategic acquisitions to bolster its position as a leading strategic resource for lab entrepreneurs, physician groups, and hospitals in providing expert guidance and implementing any aspect of laboratory operations. The company's full suite of services includes buildouts, recruiting, lab management, information systems, payer strategy, revenue cycle management, test menu design, and more. In addition to its Charlotte, N.C., headquarters, Lighthouse also maintains offices in Holly Springs, N.C., and Toledo, OH. Learn more at www.lighthouselabservices.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Schlageter

608.577.9033

[email protected]

SOURCE SYNERGEN Health