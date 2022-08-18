SYNERGEN Health Named to Inc. Magazine's List of 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the United States for its Seventh Time

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 425 Percent, SYNERGEN Health Ranks Number 1,511 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DALLAS and COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGEN Health, an innovator in healthcare revenue cycle management solutions, today announces it has been ranked as the 1,511th overall fastest-growing private company in the nation. The annual Inc. 5000 list provides a unique look at the most successful enterprises in the most dynamic area of the American economy—independent small businesses. Placed within the top 30 percent of this year's overall list, this marks the seventh time SYNERGEN Health has been named as an Inc. 5000 honoree.

"To once again earn the Inc. 5000 ranking is a great honor and represents dedication to our growth strategy, our stellar employees, as well as the health care industry's consistent need for digital transformation," said Mel Gunawardena, managing partner, SYNERGEN Health. "SYNERGEN Health takes customer success seriously – the key component of our ability to scale dutifully. I'm thrilled to continue our upward trajectory and couldn't be prouder of everything our team has accomplished."

SYNERGEN Health's inclusion on this year's list is attributed to its impressive 425 percent three-year growth rate. Not only were all the companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 exceptionally competitive in their fields, but this year's honorees have also proven especially resilient and flexible given the tremendous problems they continue to confront more than two years after the pandemic began. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate surged to 230 percent, and the total revenue reached $317.2 billion. Together, the honorees added more than 1,178,000 jobs over the past three years.

SYNERGEN Health has long been a people's company dedicated to providing unparalleled revenue cycle solutions, robotic process automation technology, and stellar customer success. Through its passion and commitment to innovation, SYNERGEN Health has demonstrated steady growth as well as recurring industry honors throughout the years, recognized by leading organizations such as Gartner, KLAS, AdvancedMD, and Great Places to Work.

To learn more about SYNERGEN Health and its technology solutions and services, visit www.synergenhealth.com or follow us at @SYNERGENHealthLLC on LinkedIn.

About SYNERGEN Health

Founded in 2011, SYNERGEN Health is a pioneer in the technology and data-driven revenue cycle transformation for the U.S. health care industry. SYNERGEN Health provides complete revenue cycle services, advanced analytics, payment solutions, machine learning, robotic process automation, consulting services, and other software solutions.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Maurel

[email protected]

225-933-0123

SOURCE SYNERGEN Health