Synergetics Awarded IT MAS Contract Vehicle

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergetics has been awarded the General Services Administration (GSA) IT MAS Contract, after a thorough assessment from the GSA. This award is a testament to Synergetics' competencies, execution, and customer success.

Buying through IT MAS streamlines Government procurement by shortening buying cycles, ensuring compliance, and delivering the best value from pre-vetted vendors.

Synergetics has continuously excelled in delivering critical custom software and data solutions to Federal Agencies. The company develops and manages the official platform for all military parts and products, the backbone through which billions of dollars of Federal supply chain procurement occurs annually and the official source of identification and standardization for over 16 million unique parts.

Synergetics' IT MAS Schedule allows Federal, State, and Local Agencies to license cloud-ready software with unified user experiences, auditable interactions, configurable data architecture, and hardened security. Product Offerings include:

Cloud-Ready Software Suite (Licensed Products)

IMD: our dynamic data platform that syndicates, catalogs, searches, and retrieves data from one or more sources

OpenFLIS: our cloud-scale, modular platform for data syndication, schema configuration, cataloging, search, dissemination, secure access, and reporting. OpenFIS supports mobiles and API options for flexibility.

Services

Application Development Services

Systems Administration Services

Software Maintenance Services

Database Consolidation Services

About

Synergetics is a longstanding Colorado software engineering company and services provider focused on Federal modernization initiatives for over 25 years. Synergetics' software solutions have been used by a variety of Government agencies including, the Department of Defense (DoD), the National Institute of Health (NIH), the US Geological Survey (USGS), and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), among others.

Synergetics' IT MAS Contract Number is 47QTCA21D005F and is valid until February 2026 with options for renewal. For more information on our products and services, please contact:

