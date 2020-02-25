Synergetics' IMD Solution To Provide The Dept of Defense With Proprietary Logistics Solution For All Military Parts And Products

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Department of Defense (DoD) has renewed its contract with Synergetics Incorporated (Synergetics). Synergetics will provide the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) with a license to "IMD": mission-critical software that acts as the official platform for all military parts and products, supporting hundreds of thousands of military users who rely on it in the battlefield.

IMD is the backbone through which billions of dollars of Federal supply chain procurement occurs annually, acting as the catalog of record – the official source of identification and standardization for over 16 million unique parts. IMD gathers logistics information across the services, standardizes and redistributes it, creating visibility, business intelligence, and a well-adopted user search and retrieval experience for the entire military marketplace. With the aid of Synergetics' IMD platform, Government buyers can directly procure six million of these parts and products (those which have no special classification), from over 65,000 vendors and resellers.

Synergetics has been the prime contractor supporting DLA's FED LOG mission, using IMD as the backbone, for 12 years. FED LOG is the standardized logistics catalog for Federal parts, NSNs and suppliers. Synergetics has achieved "Exceptional" CPARS ratings exclusively in all categories throughout the contract.

Synergetics is a small, minority-owned company with extensive software engineering and modernization experience. Synergetics has been trusted for over 24 years by many Government agencies including the DoD, the US Geological Survey (USGS), and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), among others.

