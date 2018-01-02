Synergetics Inc. Transitions from ISO 9001:2008 to ISO 9001:2015 Quality Standard

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergetics Inc., the expert GSA 8(a) STARS II contractor in the government IT services sector, has successfully achieved the ISO 9001:2015 certification, renewing the credential since first becoming ISO 9001-certified nine years ago.
"Synergetics has been providing high-quality software services to the Federal Government and Commercial markets for more than two decades," said Synergetics CEO, Rajiv Mehta. "Our success is the result of conscientious effort by all members of our team. Work is not simply about checking tasks off a to-do list. Synergetics continually places focus on process improvement, regardless of the acknowledgements and compliments we receive for our work. Similarly, our commitment to quality has never wavered. We expect the best from each other and continually meet and exceed expectations of our clients. We have been ISO 9001:2008-certified for the past 9 years and comply with CMMI SVC/3sm. Having achieved our ISO 9001:2015 Quality Assurance certification transition with zero non-conformities, we look forward to a great 2018."
The ISO 9001 is the world's most commonly used quality standard that specifies the requirements for a Quality Management System (QMS) in business operations. The certification process, assessed by an independent accrediting auditor, attests that Synergetics operates using globally recognized best practices in the areas of processes, documentation, and training to support its employees. The QMS impacts operations at all levels, from everyday administrative procedures, to delivery of products and services, sales and marketing, and committed customer service.
Developments introduced to the most recent ISO 9001:2015 version of the standard include amplified leadership requirements and accentuated risk-based planning to improve the process approach, among other changes. The standard is constructed around seven quality management principles (QMPs), as defined by the International Standards Organization (ISO):
- customer focus;
- leadership;
- engagement of people;
- process approach;
- improvement;
- evidence-based decision making;
- relationship management.
Synergetics' investment in the ISO 9001 certification demonstrates its commitment to providing high-quality products and services. By completing the ISO 9001:2015 certification transition, Synergetics is positioning itself for additional contract award wins through proving the company's emphasis on high standards of quality and customer service, which translates into great value and outstanding customer experience for its clients.
About Synergetics:
Synergetics Inc., a GSA 8(a) STARS II Industry Partner and GSA IT-70 schedule contractor, appraised at CMMI Level 3 and ISO 9001:2015-certified, has been delivering strategic information technology solutions to address the complex needs of our clients for over 22 years. We proudly serve both civilian and defense sectors of the U.S. federal government, in addition to state and local agencies and non-government entities. Our work consistently receives excellent performance evaluations. To learn more about our capabilities, please refer to the Synergetics capability statement (PDF).
Contact:
970-498-9723
contact@synergetics.com
