Synergetics.ai Named to Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergetics.ai, an agentic AI platform company, announced that the company has joined Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards program, an initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider, Guidewire, to help insurers learn about the newest insurtechs and how to best leverage them.

Synergetics.ai is excited to join the Insurtech Vanguards program, which offers the opportunity to work with leading insurers. Synergetics' AgentWorks platform enables insurers to harness the power of agentic AI to help automate functions in areas like customer service, claims processing, underwriting, and billing & payment. Customers of insurers leveraging AgentWorks benefit through better access to customer service in 100 different languages, faster processing of claims, quicker binding of new policies and renewals, and much more.

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating insurtechs, while connecting them with Guidewire's P&C customers.

"Guidewire welcomes Synergetics.ai to the Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards program. AI has started to permeate nearly every segment of the insurance industry and has great potential to foster innovation for insurers looking to be on the leading-edge. Synergetics is well positioned to bring value to insurers and the industry as a whole," said Guidewire Chief Evangelist Laura Drabik.

Synergetics.ai's AgentWorks Rapid AI platform provides an easy-to-use suite of tools with drag and drop capabilities to train, test, and deploy AI agents with interaction options that include voice, chat, avatar, and embedded systems.

Synergetics' AgentWorks is currently powering enterprises globally and is the first of its kind in being able to support the full range of AI agents including co-pilots, autonomous agents and decentralized autonomous agents. The suite includes developer-friendly tools such as LangTrain, LangTest, LangCertify, AgentFlow and AgentVM which enable Enterprise IT Teams to build and orchestrate highly capable workflows rapidly with a variety of deployment options.

