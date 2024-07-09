Synergetics.ai: UnifyGPT Inc Announces New Brand Name to Reflect Synergistic AI Mission

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UnifyGPT Inc, a leading innovator in artificial intelligence solutions, is thrilled to announce its rebranding to Synergetics.ai. This strategic name change reflects the company's dedication to providing AI technologies that harmoniously integrate with the unique needs and goals of enterprise customers.

The name Synergetics.ai was chosen to encapsulate the company's mission: to utilize AI in ways that are synergistically aligned with the operational, safety, and privacy requirements of users, enterprises, and organizations. This rebranding underscores the company's commitment to developing responsible AI solutions that prioritize the safety and privacy concerns of all stakeholders.

"Our new brand name, Synergetics.ai, perfectly aligns with our corporate mission to create AI solutions that not only enhance but also integrate seamlessly with our clients' operations," said Raghu Bala, Founder and CEO of Synergetics.ai. "We believe in the power of AI to drive innovation and efficiency, but we are equally committed to ensuring that these technologies are used responsibly and ethically."

The rebranding includes a new logo, website, and overall visual identity that reflects the company's forward-thinking approach and its core values of integrity, responsibility, and innovation. Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website at www.synergetics.ai to learn more about the company's offerings and vision.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact: Aparna Menon

Director of Communications

Synergetics.ai

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (855) 7AI-BOTS

About Synergetics.ai

Synergetics stands at the forefront of agentic AI platforms, transforming enterprise operations across diverse verticals including financial services, healthcare, e-commerce, and more. By managing both AI bots and autonomous agents, Synergetics seamlessly integrates advanced machine learning and robust automation capabilities to optimize processes, enhance decision-making, and foster innovation. Its intuitive interface and scalable solutions ensure easy adoption and significant impact across industries. Trusted by leading enterprises, Synergetics redefines efficiency and productivity, setting new standards for the future of AI in business. For more information, visit www.synergetics.ai.

Website: www.synergetics.ai

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Youtube

SOURCE Synergetics.ai