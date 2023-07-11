Synergis Announces New Leadership Structure

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergis, an award-winning workforce solutions partner, announced a new leadership structure designed to expand growth opportunities, effective July 1. After twenty-five years of exceptional leadership under the direction of Founder Doug Ross, Synergis is taking a strategic step forward by separating the roles of chief executive officer and president. As CEO, Ross will focus on developing strategic initiatives for the company. He has named industry veteran Tracey Klein as the new president.

Synergis' history has been marked by a continual process of evolution and growth, taking steps along the way toward becoming the consultative, trusted, and value-building partner for clients that it is today. From its early days focusing entirely on technology staffing, over the years Synergis thoughtfully expanded its capabilities to include creative/marketing and learning & development professionals as part of the company's essential mission of providing solutions that drive business outcomes. Synergis' journey has been marked by industry accolades, including being awarded ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for Service Excellence for nine consecutive years.

Having served Synergis as executive vice president since 2021, Klein comes into the role of president with significant industry experience. Her distinguished career also includes being named to the Staffing Industry Analyst's (SIA) Global Power 100 Women in Staffing list. During her time with Synergis, Klein has guided the company through substantial growth by incorporating new technologies, focusing on operational excellence, and rallying behind team goals. In 2021 and 2022, Synergis' revenue increased organically by 40% and 32%, respectively, with continuous growth expected in 2023.

Klein's progression is in alignment with recent updates from the American Staffing Association , which shared that female CEOs and owners in the staffing industry reached 42% in 2022 –a staggering leap from 2020, where women accounted for less than 20% of the industry's leaders in total. Already, the staffing industry is making moves to support gender equality in the workplace, leading other essential industries in the process. Klein's appointment isn't surprising given Synergis' core values, which include a commitment to diversity initiatives and opportunities for women at the highest levels of the organization. With a predominantly female workforce, women represent 60% of the management staff at the company.

Together, Ross and Klein are poised to lead the company to new levels of success as its top leaders. "I'm looking forward to the future," says Klein, feeling positive about what the next few years will bring to Synergis. "We are excited for the explosive growth and will continue to take Synergis to the next level of operational excellence."

"I have watched Tracey's progress as an industry innovator throughout the years, and I am proud to have her play such an essential role in Synergis' future," says Ross, adding, "I look forward to working with her with this new leadership alignment, and I am glad to know that Synergis will be a part of her legacy."

During periods of industry improvement, a new leadership structure can turn steady growth into an opportunity to reach new heights. With Ross' strong track record of successful growth and Klein's focus on trailblazing in the staffing industry, clients, consultants, and employees alike can look forward to exceptional support, exciting advancements, and high-impact solutions.

For more information on Synergis and its Total Experience workforce solutions, visit www.synergishr.com.

