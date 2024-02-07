Synergis Earns Coveted 10-Year Diamond Award from ClearlyRated for Best in Staffing Client and Talent Satisfaction

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergis, an award-winning workforce solutions partner, is proud to announce this year's achievement as a recipient of the ClearlyRated 10-year Diamond Award.

An exclusive distinction reserved only for companies receiving their tenth or more consecutive Best of Staffing award, the 10-year Diamond Award signifies the firm's industry-leading commitment to service and experience based on ratings provided by its clients and candidates. Of the mere 2% of staffing companies honored with Best of Staffing awards, only an estimated 16% will go on to achieve the 10-year designation.

"This award holds immense significance for us," said Tracey Klein, Synergis' President. "Providing a positive and mutually rewarding experience for the clients and talent we serve is a core tenant of who we are and what we do. This honor not only serves as proof that we're succeeding in prioritizing client and talent experience, it's also a symbol of unwavering dedication over the last 10 years, even in the face of the numerous and unprecedented challenges encountered across the industry. I could not be more proud of the Synergis team."

Klein credits the Synergis culture of building strong relationships with clients and talent, along with the ongoing improvements made based on the feedback received from ClearlyRated surveys, for the company's success.

About Synergis

Synergis is a staffing and workforce solutions partner serving many of businesses and job seekers nationwide. Choosing specialization over a generalized recruiting approach, Synergis helps IT professionals and creative marketing talent build great careers by carefully matching their abilities to the needs of client businesses. Find out how Synergis is reshaping what hiring success looks like in the IT and creative marketing sectors at www.synergishr.com .

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at www.clearlyrated.com .

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies for superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory helping buyers find service leaders with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

SOURCE Synergis