Synergis President Tracey Klein Named to SIA Staffing 100 North America

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergis, an award-winning workforce solutions partner, proudly announces President Tracey Klein's inclusion on the thirteenth-annual Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Staffing 100 North America list for 2024. The list recognizes influential leaders making significant impacts in the staffing industry. 

During her first year as Synergis president, and third since joining the company in 2021, Klein wasted no time making her mark as a pivotal influence on the firm's continued growth and success. Among her many achievements, Klein's leadership is credited with a 22% increase in new customers for Synergis. 

Klein's impact is further underscored by the company's receipt of a ClearlyRated 10-Year Diamond Award this month, signifying a full decade of consecutive Best of Staffing Client and Talent Satisfaction awards.

"I'm truly honored to be included alongside other such influential leaders in the staffing industry," said Klein. "This recognition is a testament to the remarkable team at Synergis and our shared commitment to creating value for our clients and talent through our dedicated, relationship-focused approach."

Synergis Senior Vice President Leona Rapelye expressed her appreciation for Klein's contributions, saying, "Tracey's impact has been nothing short of transformative, not only shaping our current success but setting the stage for a future of continued growth."

As a seasoned staffing industry professional for 30 years, this isn't the first time Klein is being recognized by SIA. In 2017, she was named to the organization's Global Power 100 Women in Staffing list for exceptional industry contributions.

About Synergis
Synergis is a staffing and workforce solutions partner serving many businesses and job seekers nationwide. Choosing specialization over a generalized recruiting approach, Synergis helps IT professionals and creative marketing talent build great careers by carefully matching their abilities to the needs of client businesses. Find out how Synergis is reshaping what hiring success looks like in the IT and creative marketing sectors at www.synergishr.com.

About SIA (Staffing Industry Analysts)
Staffing Industry Analysts is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions, founded in 1989. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA provides independent and objective analysis, insights, and training in the workforce solutions ecosystem. SIA's role covers various categories of employed and non-employed work, helping both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk.

