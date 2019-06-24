Synergistic Therapeutics Announces It Has Obtained a US Patent for Its Topical Hair Loss Solution, Cresere

NAPLES, Fla., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergistic Therapeutics LLC has recently announced issuance of a U.S. Patent for a topical solution that slows hair loss and generates new hair growth in men and women(1,2). Synergistic Therapeutics LLC, a Florida-based company formed in 2015, specializes in manufacturing and formulating topical and sublingual pharmaceutical solutions. Cresere is a topical pharmaceutical composition with unique properties and multiple components that suppress inflammation while increasing blood flow, allowing high scalp penetration with no irritation(3). Cresere's formulation is made with finasteride and other proprietary compounds, which promotes hair growth and slows hair loss in a significantly higher percentage of patients than existing OTC and single compound products(4).

The American Hair Loss Association states that: "According to The Washington Post, American hair loss sufferers spend more than 3.5 billion dollars a year in an attempt to treat their hair loss(5)." In addition, "The vast majority of currently available hair loss treatments boast exaggerated claims, and most have absolutely no scientific backing whatsoever(6)." Cresere, with its patented prescription formula of finasteride and other proprietary compounds, has shown dramatic scientific results(7).

In addition to the hair loss solution, Synergistic Therapeutics maintains and holds patents for a topical analgesic and a sublingual anti-depression lozenge. The company also has products treating female sexual dysfunction and neuropathic pain. Contact the company via email at pr@synergistictherapeutics.com for more information and inquiries.

Source (1)

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/fullarticle/403800

Source (2)

https://www.goodrx.com/blog/finasteride-works-for-hair-loss-in-women/

Source (3)

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29972712

Source (4)

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29972712

Source (5)

https://www.americanhairloss.org/hair_loss_treatment/

Source (6)

https://www.reviews.com/hair-loss-treatment/

Source (7)

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29972712

SOURCE Synergistic Therapeutics