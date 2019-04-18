Synergistic Therapeutics Obtains US Patent for Sublingual Ketamine Treatment for Depression

NAPLES, Fla., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergistic Therapeutics LLC has recently announced issuance of a U.S. Patent for a sublingual antidepressant lozenge with Ketamine, used to treat anxiety, depression, major depressive disorder (MDD), and treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Synergistic Therapeutics LLC, a Florida-based company formed in 2015, specializes in manufacturing and formulating topical and sublingual pharmaceutical solutions.

Current routes of administration for Ketamine-based compounds present major obstacles to clinical applicability, especially in community settings. Intravenously administered Ketamine requires observation, and patients typically require multiple infusions each week, which is inconvenient for most patients. Recently in March 2019, the FDA approved an intranasal spray medication for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). However, intranasal delivery may be inconsistent, as patients may receive a wide variance of absorption depending on the individual. This method also requires administration in a controlled environment, making it difficult for community settings.

Synergistic Therapeutics sublingual lozenge can be easily taken once per day or once every other day as any other ordinary medication, and may not require observation or administration in a controlled environment. Similar to an intravenous infusion, the sublingual method also provides a fast-acting approach for MDD and TRD as well as for depressed people with a suicidal risk.

Ketamine was originally developed and was approved in 1970, initially utilized as an anesthetic. Numerous controlled clinical trials and studies have shown the safety and efficacy of Ketamine in the treatment of MDD and TRD.

Major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression affect approximately 16 million people in the U.S. and 121 million people worldwide, and are some of the most common mental disorders in the United States. It is estimated that nearly 7 percent of Americans over age 18 have experienced an episode of MDD or TRD. Individuals with depression experience continuous suffering from a serious, biologically based disease which can prevent them from enjoying life and functioning normally.

Depression is also the psychiatric disorder most commonly associated with suicide. In the U.S. alone, there are more than 41,000 suicides each year, many of which result from untreated or poorly treated depression. Only 25 percent of patients on currently available antidepressants achieve remission. While conventional antidepressants can be effective, their delayed onset of effect, which may take three to six weeks, limits their value in treating acutely suicidal patients.

Furthermore, studies have found positive results via sublingual ketamine with patients suffering from addiction, Alzheimer's, bipolar disorder, dementia, postpartum depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The company is also studying the effects of Ketamine for other neurological and cognitive disorders.

In addition to the sublingual ketamine lozenge, Synergistic Therapeutics maintains and holds patents for other topical and sublingual medications, including pain relief, hair regrowth, and female sexual dysfunction. Contact the company via email at pr@synergistictherapeutics.com for more information and inquiries.

Related Files

Press Release 3.docx

Related Images

company-logo.png

Related Links

Reference #1: Ketamine for treatment-resistant depression: recent developments and clinical applications

Reference #2: Off-label use of transmucosal ketamine as a rapid-acting antidepressant: a retrospective chart review

SOURCE Synergistic Therapeutics LLC

Related Links

https://www.synergistictherapeutics.com

