Synergos Companies Expands into Florida with Acquisition of ODC Construction

First Acquisition in Florida to Build Upon the Strategically Evidenced Business Model

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergos Companies, a corporation focused on driving home and construction efficiencies through a horizontally integrated business model, has acquired ODC Construction. The move marks Synergos' first significant step toward expanding its proven business model to the eastern United States and its first company in Florida.

The acquisition of ODC Construction aligns with Synergos' vision of reliable, high-quality, and transparent construction processes. Established in 2011, ODC has built a reputation as a leader in shell construction in Florida and the Carolinas. The company specializes in foundations, first-floor block masonry, and lumber framing services.

"Given the growth trends in the Southeast, Florida is the perfect next step for Synergos as we bring our business model to construction markets that value predictability and genuine builder-trade partnerships," said Rich Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer at Synergos Companies. "ODC is a trusted name in the greater Orlando market, both known and appreciated nationally. The company shares our vision of quality and transparency. We plan to expand that vision as we collectively bring value to an undersupplied environment."

This expansion is driven by demand from builder customers who need reliable and expedient delivery of residential home construction in Florida's growing market. Florida leads the United States in new home construction and builders rely on innovators such as Synergos and ODC to meet demand.

"The ODC Team is beyond excited to partner with Synergos," said Tony Hartsgrove, Chief Executive Officer at ODC Construction. "We could tell right away that our business goals aligned. The combination of Synergos' proven record of growth through acquisitions and ODC's platform of operational excellence will create limitless possibilities along the East Coast."

Ernst & Young Capital Advisors, LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Synergos in connection with the transaction. Whelan Advisory acted as the exclusive financial advisor to ODC Construction.

About Synergos Companies

Synergos Companies is a unified family of residential construction trade partners dedicated to revolutionizing home building. Operating as a cohesive team, we introduce efficiencies and transparency into every project, enhancing the construction process from the ground up. Our integrated approach reduces cycle times, cuts overhead costs, and improves scheduling predictability. Our companies include Austin Companies, Brewer Companies, Door Sales & Installations (DSI), Erickson Companies, Focus Companies, and ODC Construction. With a strong presence in Arizona, California, Nevada, and now Florida and the Carolinas, we are the premier provider for single-family, build-to-rent, and multifamily projects. At Synergos, we are committed to setting new standards in the construction industry. Learn more at synergoscompanies.com.

