Synergy Aesthetics Expands its Portfolio Offering Throughout the Midwest with Neauvia™ North America and CAREstream America

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Aesthetics is proud to announce its expanded portfolio through new partnerships with Neauvia™ North America and CAREstream America. Synergy Aesthetics is a specialty aesthetics company supplying innovative, clinically proven products to healthcare providers and professionals across 11 states in the Midwest, United States.

Through their Neauvia North America partnership, Synergy Aesthetics is now the exclusive Midwest provider of the following award-winning products:

PLASMA IQ - The first & only FDA Class 2 cleared plasma energy device. This lightweight, ergonomic device delivers focused, controlled energy to safely and effectively create microinjuries on the skin to produce renewed and restored skin.

Zaffiro - Zaffiro combines the power of thermo-lifting energy to stimulate the production of new collagen with an innovative microdroplet delivery system that delivers deep hydration to improve skin tone and texture.

NPURE® - A new touchless and portable system designed to achieve uniform, whole room coverage when used with an approved disinfection solution.

"As a new company entering the U.S. market, Neauvia selected Synergy Aesthetics based on their management team's stellar reputation in the aesthetics industry among colleagues, partners and practices," said Sean Wilson, President, Neauvia North America. "We are looking forward to a long and prosperous relationship to introduce our signature devices, novel products, and digital solutions to their customers."

Through its new partnership with CAREstream America, Synergy Aesthetics also added Pro-NoxTM to its device portfolio. This fast acting, quick clearing 50/50 mix of Nitrous Oxide and Oxygen is non-addictive method to significantly reduce pain and anxiety during aesthetic procedures. Use of Pro-Nox can delay or decrease the need for other pain medication during procedures.

According to Joshua Schoenbart, Co-Founder and Vice President of Commercial

Operations and Strategy at Synergy Aesthetics, "We greatly value our customer relationships and strive to offer best in class products and consultative services for aesthetic practices. The strategic additions of Pro-Nox for patient comfort and Neauvia's innovative technologies will greatly enhance our portfolio and complement our comprehensive service offering for our practices."

Synergy Aesthetics is also the exclusive provider of the Merz Aesthetics product portfolio, across the Midwest, including: Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

"The outlook for the future of medical aesthetics continues to be very strong according to industry data and our practices in the Midwest region. To support and continue to deliver the 360-degree service we have built our reputation on, we are very fortunate to add these innovative technologies to our growing portfolio," says Brendan Sheil, Co-Founder and President of Synergy Aesthetics. "We view this as another great opportunity to continue our rapid expansion in the Midwestern U.S."

During COVID-19, cosmetic dermatologists and plastic surgeons have been more in demand than ever, with some doctors booked up well into Fall 2020.1 The most popular non-surgical procedures are predictably from the neck up. Synergy Aesthetics continues to be well positioned to support its clients through COVID-19 with its robust product portfolio, practice management, marketing, and educational solutions.

