Synergy Dental Partners and Oral BioTech Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Oral Health Solutions

ALBANY, Ore., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Dental Partners and Oral BioTech are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing oral health care for dental professionals and their patients. This collaboration brings together Synergy Dental Partners' leadership as one of the nation's largest dental group purchasing organizations and Oral BioTech's innovative product line focused on preventing dental caries and improving oral health outcomes.

The partnership will leverage Synergy Dental Partners' expansive network of dental practices and Oral BioTech's science-backed CariFree products to provide dental professionals with greater access to effective caries prevention tools. Together, the organizations will offer Synergy members exclusive access to resources and products that support the delivery of high-quality oral care.

Dr. Kim Kutsch, CEO of Oral BioTech, shared his excitement about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to partner with Synergy Dental Partners to advance our shared mission of improving patient outcomes through innovative oral care. By combining their extensive network with our clinically proven products, we can empower dental practices to better prevent and manage dental caries, ultimately enhancing patient health."

As part of the partnership, Synergy Dental Partners' members will receive exclusive access to Oral BioTech's suite of educational resources, product information, and tools to support the implementation of CariFree products in their practices. Members will also benefit from special product discounts and incentives, enabling them to offer advanced preventive care solutions to their patients.

Jim Gochis, Chief Procurement Officer added, "Oral BioTech's commitment to science-based oral care aligns perfectly with our focus on providing dental practices with access to the best products and resources. This partnership allows our members to offer advanced preventive care solutions that make a meaningful difference for their patients."

Through this collaboration, both organizations aim to strengthen dental practice capabilities, enhance patient retention, and reduce the long-term impact of dental caries. Implementation of the partnership initiatives will begin across Synergy Dental Partners' network in the coming days.

