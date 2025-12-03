Synergy ECP Acquires Federal IT Solutions Leader NetServices

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy ECP, a provider of software engineering, cybersecurity, and systems engineering services for the U.S. Intelligence and Defense communities, today announced its acquisition of NetServices, a premier provider of secure, innovative technology solutions supporting mission-critical federal environments. The acquisition was supported by Charlotte, NC based private equity firm Falfurrias Management Partners, which partnered with Synergy ECP in October 2023.

For nearly 30 years, NetServices has provided IT modernization, software engineering, cybersecurity, and enterprise operations solutions for defense and intelligence agencies. Known for pairing top-tier technical talent with deep mission insight, the company tackles complex national-security challenges across cloud migration, Zero Trust architecture, DevSecOps, AI/ML, and Enterprise IT service management and operations.

These capabilities strengthen Synergy ECP's ability to deliver end-to-end, mission-driven technology solutions across the Intelligence and Defense communities, while expanding access to key customer missions and technical programs essential to national security.

"The addition of NetServices is a tremendous advancement for Synergy ECP," said Phil Murphy, CEO of Synergy ECP. "NetServices has built a strong reputation for delivering excellence in secure federal IT solutions. Their people, culture, and technical depth align perfectly with our mission of delivering exceptional engineering talent and solving the Nation's most demanding technical challenges."

"Joining Synergy ECP marks an exciting next step for our employees and customers," said NetServices' Chris Ashworth, CTO. "Synergy's commitment to people, mission, and technical excellence reflects our own values. Together we will accelerate our ability to deliver transformative IT modernization and cybersecurity solutions that support the most critical national security missions."

The acquisition of NetServices expands on Synergy ECP's recent growth initiatives, and further enhances Synergy's scale, technical breadth, and ability to deliver mission-focused solutions across multiple high-priority government programs.

About Synergy ECP

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Synergy ECP is a leading provider of data, software, and systems engineering; cybersecurity operations; and mission enablement solutions to the U.S. intelligence and defense communities. The company delivers advanced mission-support capabilities that enhance national security. For more information, visit www.synergyecp.com.

About NetServices

NetServices is a premier technology solutions provider to the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian communities, delivering secure and inventive solutions tailored to mission-critical government needs. With nearly 30 years of performance, the company specializes in cloud, cybersecurity, DevSecOps, enterprise IT operations, and advanced digital-transformation solutions.

About Falfurrias

Falfurrias Capital Partners is an operationally focused middle-market private equity fund focused on investing in high-growth companies in the government and business services, food manufacturing, and industrial technology sectors. The team is comprised of investors and proven operators, as well as in-house resources across strategy & market insights, finance & integration, human capital, and technology. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $3.6 billion across seven funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. For more information, visit www.falfurrias.com.

SOURCE Synergy ECP