Synergy Education Platform Enters New York With Eastern Suffolk BOCES Contract

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Suffolk BOCES (ESBOCES), an educational cooperative, has contracted with Edupoint® Educational Systems to offer the company's industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform to school districts across Long Island. School districts purchasing Synergy under this agreement will continue to receive implementation, training, and support services from the ESBOCES team. The cooperative currently provides student information system (SIS) support to 69 districts supporting more than 227,000 students.

Synergy Education Platform is a comprehensive student information and learning management ecosystem that provides the real-time performance data educators need to improve learning outcomes for students while also helping districts streamline processes, improve communication, and increase collaboration. Synergy helps districts manage student information, online registration, student learning, assessment, MTSS, special education, and analytics in one seamless platform that includes a powerful suite of native, role-based mobile apps.

ESBOCES began exploring the possibility of offering Synergy to its member districts after learning that Edupoint's founder and CEO, Bob Weathers, was the developer of SASIxp, one of the world's leading student information systems in its time. ESBOCES staff members appreciated Edupoint's long tenure in the K-12 student information system marketplace and the company's understanding of New York school operations and state reporting requirements. A vendor showcase on December 8 introduced Synergy Education Platform to ESBOCES member districts.

"We weren't looking for a new system to offer our districts," said Elaine Conlin, Program Administrator at ESBOCES. "Synergy just presented itself as a market-leading, growing solution. When we saw how it worked as a powerful, integrated platform, we decided we had to show it to our districts to give them one more option."

"Our contract with Eastern Suffolk BOCES will make it faster and easier for interested member districts to transition to Synergy," said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. "Our team at Edupoint is looking forward to welcoming ESBOCES districts and providing them with innovative solutions to streamline their data management while promoting positive learning outcomes for students."

About Edupoint

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, MTSS, assessment, special education management, and analytics. Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. Thousands of schools choose Synergy to support 5 million students in 22 states. More information: https://www.edupoint.com/.

