Synergy Education Platform Named A "Top Ed Tech Products of the Year" Winner by District Administration

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform for student information and learning management, has been selected as a 2020 Top Ed Tech Products of the Year winner by District Administration magazine.

Synergy Education Platform unites multiple K-12 data management solutions in one seamless ecosystem, creating systemwide data connections that help improve administrative processes and learning outcomes without third-party system integrations. Synergy streamlines the management of student information, remote and on-site learning, assessment, MTSS, special education, and analytics to help districts personalize learning, advance equity, and promote student achievement.

Synergy helps educators respond to the real-time needs of students, classes, schools, and districts and communicate with everyone who has a stake in each student's education. The 360° Student Profile pulls together data from multiple Synergy modules to provide a wraparound view of every student, including attendance, behavior, grades, MTSS detail, progress toward graduation, and more. Multiple tools help educators pinpoint student learning needs, including a customizable Early Warning System, performance analytics, reports, and alerts. Teachers can give students immediate feedback on assignments and assessments, assign them to academic and behavioral interventions including Check-In/Check-Out (CICO), assign accommodations, and distribute classroom behavior points. Flex scheduling can be used to create review sessions and office hours that students can attend voluntarily or by teacher assignment.

Synergy offers rich COVID-support features, such as video conference integration, online course delivery, a daily health survey, contact tracing, instructional setting designation (remote/hybrid/in-person), student check-in, time tracking, contactless registration, and more.

"It is an honor to have Synergy Education Platform selected as a Top Ed Tech Products of the Year winner," said Bob Weathers, Founder and CEO of Edupoint. "This recognition highlights Edupoint's ongoing commitment to providing our partner districts with a learning and student data management platform that is not only powerful, but can quickly and easily adapt to changing circumstances to meet district needs."

Synergy will be showcased with other winning solutions at the virtual Future of Education Technology® Conference (FETC), January 26-29.

About Edupoint

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, MTSS, assessment, special education management, and analytics. Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. Thousands of schools choose Synergy to support 5 million students in 22 states. https://www.edupoint.com/.

Logo: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0114s2p-da-top-product-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Edupoint Educational Systems