Synergy Health Partners Announces Daniel G. Siegel as Chief Executive Officer

"Mr. Siegel, with his relentless focus on client satisfaction and company culture, is an exciting choice to lead this team forward," explains William Sanger, Board Chairman. "His versatile background includes building the fastest growing IntraOperative Neuromonitoring company in the country, selling to a $3B public company, then leading their 650-person Global Services team covering 100,000 annual surgeries at 1,000 hospitals nationwide. Mr. Siegel understands service at scale."

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have a seismic impact on the U.S. healthcare system," explains Siegel. "Now more than ever, we need to care for our caregivers. Providing enhanced hospital services and robust performance data while improving work-life balance for overworked clinicians is a game-changer. Our founding physicians pioneered then perfected this unique model. We can't wait for every hospital to experience the Synergy Health Partners difference."

ABOUT SYNERGY HEALTH PARTNERS

Synergy Health Partners is a national, physician-first firm dedicated to solving some of the biggest challenges faced by hospitals today with custom staffing programs, call compensation management, and emergency department performance management. The company is the result of the 2020 consolidation of Synergy Surgicalists and EA Health. As a physician-led organization, the Synergy Health Partners executive team holds decades of experience in hospital-based staffing, healthcare administration, and service line performance management. Synergy Health Partners serves hospitals in need of physician leaders and call coverage compensation solutions by delivering custom provider teams and services designed to bolster overall performance. With every managed program, hospital partners gain operational intelligence through Synergy Health Partners' proprietary data and analytics reporting. Visit synergy-hp.com for more information.

Contact:

Cory Ampe

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

858-759-4765 ext. 20

SOURCE Synergy Health Partners

Related Links

synergy-hp.com

