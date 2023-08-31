Synergy Healthcare Services Addresses Data Privacy Incident

News provided by

Synergy Healthcare Services

31 Aug, 2023, 16:05 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Synergy Healthcare Services ("Synergy Healthcare Services") announced that some protected health information and other personally identifiable information may have been accessed by an unauthorized third party for certain individuals who were patients or affiliated with Synergy Healthcare Services, Consulate Health Care, Raydiant Health Care, Independence Living Centers, Nspire Health Care, and their affiliated care centers.  Synergy Healthcare Services provides professional services to these facilities.  

In early December 2022, Synergy Healthcare Services identified suspicious activity on its network and engaged third-party experts to investigate. On December 15, 2022 the company determined that an unauthorized third-party accessed a portion of its computer network containing a number of files, including those with personal health information. Shortly thereafter, the company's investigation identified which files the unauthorized third party may have accessed. The data-review company provided the company their results on May 16, 2023, and we have been working diligently since then to determine who needs notice. The affected files included information such as names, birthdates, signatures, insurance details, contact information, government identification (such as a driver's license or Social Security number), medical history/treatment, and financial information (such as a bank account number).. At this time, Synergy Healthcare Services has no reason to suspect that any of the affected information has been used fraudulently.

Synergy Healthcare Services has begun mailing notice letters to individuals whose information may have been involved in this incident. The company has established a dedicated call center to help answer questions and provide support to individuals. Impacted individuals are also encouraged to remain vigilant for unauthorized financial activity by reviewing their account statements and free credit reports.  In addition, individuals should report any suspicious activity to law enforcement and consider placing a fraud alert of security freeze on their credit file. Additional suggestions can be found at www.IdentityTheft.gov.

Additional information about this incident is available at www.synergyhealthcareservices.com/security-incident-notice/ or by calling the dedicated call center at (866) 935-7074.

Media Contact:
Synergy Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Synergy Healthcare Services

