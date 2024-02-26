SYNERGY HOMECARE INKED 62 NEW TERRITORIES IN 2023; HAS GROWN 37% PERCENT SINCE 2020

FASTEST GROWING HOME CARE FRANCHISOR

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGYHomeCare , the fastest growing home care franchisor in the nation for three consecutive years, has expanded its national footprint by 37% percent since 2020. The brand added 62 new territory sales in 2023, ending the year with 499 territories. A pioneer in the home care industry, the company, which was founded in 1999 in Mesa, Ariz., is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The home care industry continues to evolve as the needs of an aging population increase. According to U.S. Census statistics , 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day. By 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over the age of 65. A recent AARP survey found that the vast majority of those 65+ report they want to age in place and remain in their current homes for as long as possible.

SYNERGY HomeCare's continued year-over-year-over-year growth answers that demand and is fueled by the commitment to care for its franchisees and clients. In fact, the brand was recognized with numerous awards in 2023 including:

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 – Fastest Growing Franchise

– Fastest Growing Franchise Franchise Business Review – Top Franchise, Top Franchise Culture, Most Innovative Franchise, Top Franchise for Women and Top Franchise for Veterans

SYNERGY HomeCare kicks off 2024 by being named to the 45th annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500 . The brand was also once again honored as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review, as well as a Best of Home Care© Endorsed National Provider by Home Care Pulse, the leader in independent satisfaction research in the home care industry, for the eighth consecutive year.

"We're coming into our 25th anniversary year with great momentum and it is rewarding to be recognized by so many for our growth and support of our franchisees and clients," said Charlie Young, CEO of SYNERGY HomeCare. "We remain focused on continuing to enhance our award-winning home care platform and providing our franchisees with even more resources to grow their businesses in the coming year, while streamlining back-end operations."

"It's been rewarding to welcome so many new franchisees to the network who recognize the power and capability of our brand," said SYNERGY HomeCare Chief Growth Officer Mike Steed. "We continue to attract compassionate entrepreneurs who recognize the consumer demand and growth potential for home care and the opportunity to do well with a SYNERGY HomeCare franchise, while doing good in their local communities."

ABOUT SYNERGY HOMECARE

SYNERGY HomeCare is the fastest-growing national franchisor of home care services operating in nearly 500 territories in 40 states across the U.S. The company, which was founded in 1999, celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2024. SYNERGY HomeCare provides a broad range of non-medical services including personal care, companion care, memory care and specialized care for individuals who are living with physical or developmental disabilities, chronic health conditions or recovering from illness, injury, or surgery. No matter what each person's circumstances are, SYNERGY HomeCare steps in with effective, comforting, life-affirming care that moves people emotionally and physically forward. For more information visit SYNERGYHomeCare.com .

