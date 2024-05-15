SYNERGY HOMECARE INTRODUCES SPECIALIZED CARE PROGRAM FOR INDIVIDUALS LIVING WITH CANCER AND THEIR FAMILIES

Customized, person-centered care offering integrates with medical and family care teams to enhance safety, improve quality of life

TEMPE, Ariz., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGY ® HomeCare , the nation's fastest growing home care franchise, an Entrepreneur 500 ranked enterprise and a Top 50 Franchise according to Franchise Business Review, today announced its latest specialized care program for individuals living with cancer and their families. SYNERGY HomeCare's Cancer Care program provides tailored support at every stage of the cancer journey so patients and their families can experience an enhanced quality of life in their own surroundings.

The National Cancer Institute reports that 40 percent of Americans will develop cancer at some point in their lives. "While that is a truly sobering statistic, it also represents a tremendous opportunity to help a significant number of people by introducing home care into the extended cancer care team structure," said Rich Paul, Chief Partnership Officer for SYNERGY HomeCare. "As a relatively new industry, non-medical home care is not always top of mind when thinking about how to support someone with cancer so we are committed to letting people know about the benefits home care can provide to people living with cancer and their families."

This innovative approach to care has many benefits, from reduced hospital readmission, reduced incidence of falls and increased medication and follow-up appointment adherence, plus improved satisfaction and quality of life throughout the cancer journey. Care coordination with family members and the extended care team also provides invaluable peace of mind that an experienced caregiver is providing a high level of care and attentiveness commensurate with the complex care needs of a person living with cancer.

SYNERGY HomeCare's Cancer Care program includes a specially designed resource guide for family caregivers called "Navigating the Cancer Journey: Support for the Patient and Family." The comprehensive guide delivers actionable information for managing the complex cancer care journey. SYNERGY HomeCare worked with five-time cancer survivor Bill C. Potts to create the guide, which outlines and explains what to do after a cancer diagnosis, types of treatment and how to manage their side effects, how to maximize safety for a person living with cancer and the ins and outs of cancer care coordination.

Potts, an entrepreneur, business leader and IRONMAN triathlete, has waged a 20-year battle against the disease. He is the author of "Up For the Fight: How to Advocate For Yourself As You Battle Cancer From a Five-Time Survivor."

Central to SYNERGY HomeCare's Cancer Care program is the concept of an extended and integrated cancer care team, which consists of medical professionals, non-medical home care professionals, family, friends and community resources.

Family, friends and professional non-medical caregivers are the main providers of care for people with cancer, offering invaluable support for a loved one during appointments, treatments and while at home. Companions can provide assistance and support with light housekeeping, meal preparation, and even walking the family dog. They can also ensure the home is free from safety hazards from reducing slips and falls to preventing illness from others, food or germy surfaces. Family, friends and professional caregivers can help with coordinating appointments and transportation. Professional caregivers can also provide families with respite care which helps the family care team to stay strong throughout the journey.

"A cancer diagnosis will change not only your life but the lives of the family and friends who support your loved one," said Potts. "You and your family are not alone, though. Fighting cancer is a team effort and there are many people and organizations who can support you and be a part of your team, including professional caregivers with an agency like SYNERGY HomeCare. It is important that you build a team for your loved one that can help them focus on what is most important, their health, while providing resources so your family can be at their best," he continued.

Visit SYNERGYHomeCare.com/cancer-care to download a free copy of "Navigating the Cancer Journey: Support for the Patient and Family." For more information about incorporating a SYNERGY HomeCare caregiver into your cancer care team, visit https://synergyhomecare.com/home-care-services/ .

ABOUT SYNERGY HOMECARE - The Leading Home Care Provider

SYNERGY HomeCare is the fastest-growing national franchisor in the home care industry with over 220 franchises operating in more than 500 locations across the U.S. In its 25th year, the company provides a broad range of non-medical in-home services including personal care, companion care, memory care and specialized care for individuals who are living with physical or developmental disabilities, chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery. No matter what each person's circumstances are, SYNERGY HomeCare steps in with effective, comforting, life-affirming care that moves people emotionally and physically forward. For more information visit SYNERGYHomeCare.com or find an in-home care location near you .

