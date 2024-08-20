Synergy Identifies the World's Top 20 Metro Markets for Colocation

Aug 20, 2024, 17:45 ET
RENO, Nev., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from Synergy shows that just twenty metros account for 60% of the world's current colocation market. Northern Virginia is the single biggest market, accounting for almost 7% of the total. It is followed by Beijing, London and Shanghai, each accounting for around 5% of the total, and then Tokyo at 4%. Of the top 20 markets, eight are in the US, seven in the APAC region, four in Europe and one in Latin America. After the top 20, the next twenty largest state or metro markets account for another 13% of the market, with the US and Europe featuring more prominently in that batch. Northern Virginia is a unique market. The area was foundational to the early years of Internet infrastructure and has remained a center of gravity for data center activity, benefitting from a rich networking ecosystem, a business-friendly environment and a good supply of low-cost power. Beyond Northern Virginia, the other leading colocation markets mainly reflect the world's leading economic hubs. Outside of the top forty markets, some metros are growing extremely rapidly including Johor, Jakarta, Chennai, Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Johannesburg and Queretaro.
