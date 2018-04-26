SYNERGY MEDSALES Releases OPTIC | SLIM Aesthetic Imaging Platform

DALLAS, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGY MEDSALES, a global leader in aesthetic device sales, has announced the official North American release of the OPTIC | SLIM advanced aesthetic imaging platform. This breakthrough skin analysis system allows aesthetic experts the convenience of a simplified consultation process to increase procedure bookings and product sales significantly. Utilizing several lighting techniques, including Ultraviolet and Polarized, the OPTIC | SLIM captures multiple photos and analyzes the results to uncover; pores, wrinkles, sebum, Porphyrins, UV damage, brown spots, age spots, skin texture, and pigmentation.
This product advances the aesthetic imaging sector by providing one of the fastest image captures and analysis available on the market. This advancement in aesthetic imaging supports one of the first tablet displays pre-installed and synchronized to the imaging module. The slim and sleek design allow for more mobility.
SYNERGY MEDSALES now offers their proprietary and exclusive CSP platform plug-ins with the device. These additions were derived from clinical trials and research with advocacy from top key opinion leaders in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It's time to increase your patients potential by providing the Real Selfie. Learn more about how the CSP and The OPTIC | SLIM can change a callback to a client and demo the revolutionary technology at any of the following exhibits in 2018:
ICES Dallas May 6th & 7th
IECSC Las Vegas June 23-25th
The Aesthetic Show Las Vegas July 5th - 8th
IECSC Fort Lauderdale October 21st & 22nd
ICES Miami October 28th & 29th
Austin JM Podowski, SYNERGY MEDSALES CEO comments, "We are ecstatic to release the OPTIC | SLIM into the North American market. This product allows aesthetic practices the ability to enhance consultations with 3x faster capturing modes, unlike existing bulky and antiquated tech, thus providing tangible evidence to the patient of underlying harmful skin conditions as well as before and after results in minutes. Sleek, Fast, Efficacious; that's Aesthetics, that's Sexy, that is Team Synergy."
You can visit the official distributor website here: www.opticslim.com
Follow and see daily content @optic.slim on Instagram or with #therealselfie
About SYNERGY MEDSALES
SYNERGY MEDSALES serves new and certified pre-owned distribution points from an array of best in-class technologies and energy based devices with head-quarters in Dallas- Fort Worth. Our company's vision derives from the modernization and development of aesthetic medicine therapies with exclusive attention towards supplying efficacious technologies and optimizing return-on-investment for our valued clients. For more information, please visit www.synergymedsales.com.
