Synergy: Mental Health & Wellness Integrated Expands Services and Opens New Location in Glendale

Formerly known as Scottsdale Mental Health & Wellness Institute, Synergy: Mental Health & Wellness Integrated is a premier provider of quality outpatient mental and physical health care services expanding across the state of Arizona and beyond.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scottsdale Mental Health & Wellness Institute proudly announces its rebranding as Synergy: Mental Health & Wellness Integrated (SMHWI), reflecting its expanded range of services and geographic footprint. This evolution aligns with the company's commitment to providing comprehensive outpatient mental and physical healthcare services that support the complete wellness of each unique individual, as the practice expands across Arizona and soon to additional states.

The transformation to Synergy: Mental Health & Wellness Integrated comes amidst the company's recent integration of new services including Primary Care, TMS, Spravato, and Intravenous Ketamine. This strategic move positions SMHWI as a premier provider of quality integrated healthcare services that is on a mission to increase access to this high-quality integrated care beyond the East Valley.

"Our decision to rebrand as Synergy: Mental Health and Wellness Integrated is a reflection of our commitment to providing comprehensive and integrated mental health care," said Dr. Roland Segal, SMHWI CEO/Founder. "We believe that true well-being is achieved through a synergy of traditional therapeutic methods, wellness practices, and collaborative efforts between clients and our dedicated team of professionals."

This name change applies to all locations, including those in Scottsdale, Tempe, and now Glendale, AZ. The new Glendale location, operational since December 11, 2023, marks a significant milestone in SMHWI's commitment to extending services to the West Valley.

Located at 6120 W Bell Rd, Suite 130, Glendale, AZ 85308, within the Paseo Medical Center, this new facility offers expanded access to the company's comprehensive range of face to face and telehealth mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, individual therapy, Intensive Outpatient Therapy with other services coming soon (TMS, Spravato, Ketamine, and more). Lauren Bonner, MD, who is triple board certified in General and Geriatric Psychiatry, and Weight Management, serves as the Medical Director at the Glendale location, ensuring the delivery of high-quality care.

"We are excited to introduce our services to the Glendale community and the broader West Valley," said Dr. Bonner. "Our team is ready to provide compassionate and personalized care to individuals seeking mental health support."

Synergy: Mental Health & Wellness Integrated is part of the Turnwell Mental Health Network, a clinician-led, integrated mental health group specializing in local and affordable care for individuals suffering from mental health disorders with a mission to expand access to high-quality care in underserved markets.

Synergy: Mental Health & Wellness Integrated in Glendale is now accepting new patients, with immediate availability for both in-person and telehealth mental health services and is an in-network provider with most major commercial insurances including Medicare and Tri-West. To celebrate the new location, an open house was hosted on January 10, 2024, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Glendale Chamber of Commerce, underscoring the company's commitment to being a partner in the local community.

For inquiries or to schedule appointments at any SMHWI location, including Glendale, please call 480-508-0882

About Synergy: Mental Health & Wellness Integrated

Synergy: Mental Health & Wellness Integrated is a leading mental health provider located in Scottsdale, Tempe, and Glendale, Arizona. With a focus on providing high-quality mental healthcare services, SMHWI offers a range of services including psychiatric evaluations, therapy, and telemedicine services. The SMHWI team is comprised of highly trained and experienced psychiatrists and therapists who specialize in a variety of mental health fields, including adolescent and geriatric populations, weight management, psychosomatic issues, forensic evaluations, addiction, and more. At SMHWI, patient wellness is a top priority, and the practice uses the latest technology and treatment approaches to provide the best possible care to its patients. By offering compassionate care and utilizing innovative techniques, SMHWI is dedicated to promoting mental health and wellness for all.

About Turnwell Mental Health Network

About Turnwell Mental Health Network

Turnwell Mental Health Network is a clinician-led, integrated mental health group specializing in local and affordable care for individuals suffering from mental health disorders with a mission to expand access to high-quality care in underserved markets. Turnwell Mental Health Network offers innovative, evidence-based care models that combine both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof to treat the whole patient. These integrated care models combine psychiatric services (including medication management and interventional treatments like TMS, Ketamine, and Spravato), mental health counseling (including IOP), primary care, and patient and family education.

Based in Dallas, TX, Turnwell Mental Health Network operates multiple freestanding outpatient clinics located in Arizona, Montana, and South Dakota with an aggressive growth strategy to partner with clinicians and practices across the country.

For more information about Turnwell Mental Health Network, please visit www.turnwellmentalhealth.com.

