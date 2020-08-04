Synergy One Lending Welcomes Ben Green as SVP, Strategic Growth

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending welcomes its new SVP, Strategic Growth, Ben Green, to the growing Synergy One Lending team. Ben most recently served in a similar role at Movement Mortgage.

"I simply could not pass up such a unique opportunity to join a company with this much talent at this stage of Synergy One Lending's growth," said Green.

Synergy One President, Aaron Nemec added, "Ben has truly distinguished himself as a leader and a rising star in the national home lending space. I couldn't be more excited to have Ben lead our expansion strategy along with our sales leaders."

Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 30 states and has Operational HUBS in Roseville, CA, Boise, ID, Denver, CO and Dallas, TX. If you're looking for high growth opportunities contact Aaron Nemec at [email protected] or Ben Green at [email protected].

SOURCE Synergy One Lending

