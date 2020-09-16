Synergy One Lending Welcomes Chad Earnest as VP, Production

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending is pleased to announce Chad Earnest has joined the company as VP, Production and is based out of Houston, TX. Chad most recently served in a similar role at Movement Mortgage.

Synergy One's President, Aaron Nemec, said, "Chad's extensive experience and proven track record of growing and leading sales teams will be a huge asset to Synergy One. He will help our strategic expansion not only in Texas but in several other key markets. We are thrilled to have a leader of Chad's stature on our leadership team."

Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 32 states and has Operational HUBS in Dallas, TX, Roseville, CA, Boise, ID and Denver, CO. If you're looking for high growth opportunities contact Aaron Nemec at [email protected] or Ben Green at [email protected].

