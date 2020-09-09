Synergy One Lending Welcomes Donnie Dillow as VP, Operations

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending is pleased to announce Donnie Dillow has joined the company as VP, Operations in Denver, Colorado. Dillow, who previously led the Colorado operations' center for Guild Mortgage, will lead the fulfillment unit supporting the Colorado production team that has tripled its production over the last 6 months under the leadership of Eric Kulbe and Ryan Pilgrim.

Synergy One's COO, Nicole Abraham, said "Donnie's addition is critical to support the explosive growth we are experiencing in Colorado and neighboring states. Donnie is widely regarded as one of the top operations' executives in the country and it is an honor to have him aboard. I simply cannot overstate the trust Donnie instills in our entire team."

Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA and is currently licensed in 32 states. If you're looking for high growth opportunities, contact Aaron Nemec at [email protected] or Ben Green at [email protected].

