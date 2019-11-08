Synergy One Lending Welcomes Nicole Abraham as EVP, National Operations

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicole Abraham has joined Synergy One Lending, a Mutual of Omaha Bank company ("Synergy") as EVP, National Operations over the forward distributed retail division. Abraham most recently served as SVP, National Operations for Academy Mortgage Corporation where she oversaw operations in 14 regions consisting of more than 400 employees supporting annual production exceeding 40,000 loans per year. At Synergy, Abraham will oversee national operations, which include processing, underwriting, closing/funding, appraisal and disclosure desk, among other responsibilities. Synergy is one of the fastest growing mortgage lenders in the country. If you're looking for opportunities to learn more about the power behind Synergy's value proposition, please contact Synergy's EVP, National Head of Production, Aaron Nemec at (208) 794-7786 or anemec@s1lending.com.

About Synergy One Lending, Inc.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Mutual of Omaha Bank, Synergy One Lending is an agency approved Seller/Servicer, licensed to conduct mortgage origination activities in 48 states. The Firm is strategically built to support and grow both distributed retail and consumer direct channels, while operating under the brand Retirement Funding Solutions for its reverse mortgage lending activities. Synergy One Lending also does business as Mutual of Omaha Mortgage. For more information on Synergy One Lending, visit www.s1lending.com

SOURCE Synergy One Lending

