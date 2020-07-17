Synergy One Lending Welcomes Tim Wagner as EVP, Chief Marketing Officer

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending welcomes its new EVP/CMO, Tim Wagner, to the executive leadership team. A mortgage and tech industry veteran, and proven digital and martech leader, Tim has held senior leadership roles previously with Supreme Lending, Envoy Mortgage, Pacific Union Financial and Nationstar Mortgage. "I am incredibly honored and excited to be part of the Synergy One family as we concentrate on building a world class martech organization that leverages the absolute best in digital and technology for our originators while we focus on increasing production, growing market share and expanding our foot print," said Mr. Wagner. Tim will help drive Synergy One's aggressive growth goals, building its digital infrastructure and strategy.

"We are so proud to add someone of Tim's caliber to the team," said Steve Majerus, CEO. "Tim has such a great grasp of supporting a field sales force in addition to having a vision we share in order to compete in the digital mortgage space."

Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 29 states and has Operational HUBS in Roseville, CA, Boise, ID, Denver, CO and Dallas, TX. If you're looking for high growth opportunities contact Aaron Nemec at [email protected].

