Synergy One Lending Welcomes Top Producers Dave Slater and Charadie Finkle

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending welcomes Dave Slater and Charadie Finkle, expanding their footprint into the Colorado Springs Market!

"Our decision to join Synergy One was about leadership and trust. Not only have they built a best-in-class platform for top producers today, but they have an amazing vision for what is to come, allowing us to truly shape our team's future while knowing our clients will be put first each and every time along the way," said Charadie Finkle.

Synergy One President, Aaron Nemec added, "Charadie and Dave bring a level of integrity and professionalism to Synergy One that we could not be more excited about! They're the best in the market for a reason and having them join the team means the world as we continue to expand across the West!"

Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 38 states and has Operational HUBS in Boise, ID, Denver, CO and Dallas, TX. To learn more about Synergy One Lending, reach out to Aaron Nemec or Ben Green.

CONTACT: Aaron Nemec, [email protected].

