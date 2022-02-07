SYNERGY QUANTUM MAKES FORRAY INTO SECURE SEMICONDUCTORS: HIRES EX-GROUP EXECUTIVE OF STMICROECLECTRONICS

GENEVA, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Quantum, a quantum technology company based in Switzerland, is entering the designing and packaging of semiconductors with secure Post Quantum Encryption. At the forefront of the quantum revolution, Synergy's Post-Quantum Encryption technology (PQE) transforms the way we communicate and store information.

'With the advent of large scale digital communications, the rollout of 5G is enabling a new kind of network that is designed to connect virtually everyone and everything together including machines, objects, and devices. IoT will become an integral part of everything we do. The security around IoT is minimal and we see a substantial market for secure chips in digital security applications (the design and packaging of integrated security platforms for RoT, microcontrollers, NFCs, secure smart cards, IoT, Blockchain and AI)' says Jay Oberai, CEO and Founder of Synergy Quantum.

Jay Oberai further adds 'as we focus on a fully integrated business model, we have the pleasure to have Manu Khullar join us as Chief Operating Officer. He brings 29 years of semiconductor experience working as group head for STMicroelectronics in Switzerland. Manu's vast experience in managing complex IT projects within the industry will help for the development of silicon chips with embedded PQE. We look forward to adding teams and buying businesses in this very exciting space'.

The Covid 19 pandemic sparked a global microchip shortage that has prompted major governments to introduce a domestic semiconductor strategy, as chips enable systems in virtually every sector from the military to health care and from computers to clean energy. Many of the superpowers need to ensure enduring technological sovereignty for both economic supremacy and national security.

Synergy Quantum's technology has been developed with CERN scientists, through investments in Quantum companies and collaboration with National Science and Defense Ministries. Synergy provides highly secure communication platforms including mobile application and data storage platforms. Its clients are governments and companies that are seeking to protect both their private and confidential data whilst facilitating internal communication.

'I am delighted to be joining a team of highly qualified and dedicated professionals at Synergy Quantum' says Manu Khullar, COO at Synergy Quantum. 'Synergy's technology is robust and advanced, its strategy world leading and is backed by powerful players' adds Mr Khullar. Mr Khullar holds a masters degree in Computer Science and has worked in various executive positions including Chief Information Officer at STMicroelectronics.

