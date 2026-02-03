Synergy Spine & Performance Introduces Non-Invasive, Muscle Activation Procedure to Tone Muscle, Burn Fat and Reduce Pain

Complimentary Event on Feb. 19 to Showcase Leading-edge Technologies

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For individuals struggling to find relief from chronic joint and muscle pain, Synergy Spine & Performance is now featuring Emsculpt NEO, an advanced, non-invasive technology designed to build strength, reduce fat, support recovery from injury and improve overall physical performance.

Co-founded by chiropractors, Dr. Kaitlyn Hoff and Dr. Adam Altman, Synergy Spine & Performance is a Chicago-based multidisciplinary chiropractic clinic and physical therapy center offering a full performance and recovery experience under one roof. With three board-certified chiropractors on staff, the center integrates traditional chiropractic services with leading-edge technologies to address the root causes of pain, restore function and empower patients to take active role in recovery. Synergy team members are trained in the McKenzie Method and the Webster Technique, for pregnant and post-partum women. The practice also offers acupuncture, massage therapy and has an infrared sauna paired with a cold plunge.

"We strive to provide patients with the latest evidence-based treatments that restore optimal health and performance", says Dr. Hoff. "Emsculpt NEO does that and more."

The device uses muscle activation and heat to burn up to 30% fat and build up to 25% muscle in hard-to-treat areas, such as abdomen, under arms, buttocks, etc.

"The 30-minute sessions are completely non-invasive and require no downtime," adds Dr. Altman. "Emsculpt NEO also has an application that supports recovery and reduces pain after injury, surgery or childbirth and can enhance core strength."

In addition to Emsculpt NEO, Synergy Spine & Performance offers EMSELLA, a non-invasive treatment for urinary incontinence and pelvic floor dysfunction. Patients sit fully clothed on the EMSELLA chair during a 28-minute session, which delivers the equivalent of 11,000 Kegels. These contractions re-educate and strengthen pelvic floor muscles. EMSELLA has demonstrated a 98 percent patient satisfaction rate, making it a highly effective solution for postpartum individuals, menopausal patients and others experiencing pelvic floor weakness.

To celebrate the launch of these new technologies, Synergy Spine & Performance will host a complimentary party, 1 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 19, at 3807 N Lincoln Ave in Chicago. Guests can demo new procedures, enjoy refreshments and take advantage of event-only pricing. To RSVP visit www.thesynergysp.com or call 773-558-8975.

SOURCE Synergy Spine & Performance