Synergy Spine Solutions Announces $30M Financing

News provided by

Synergy Spine Solutions

31 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Spine Solutions, an innovative medical device developer focused on artificial cervical disc replacement, announced today that it has closed on a significant equity financing of $30 million.

The Series A financing was led by a new institutional investor, Amzak Health, and joined by other investors. The proceeds will be used to complete enrollment of Synergy's U.S. IDE 2-level clinical trial, continue patient follow-up on both the 1-level and 2-level clinical trials, submit anticipated Pre-Market Approval applications to the FDA, as well as to support continued commercialization in markets outside the United States.

Synergy remains at the forefront of addressing the critical need for innovative solutions in cervical disc replacement. Enrollment for the Synergy Disc® 1-level IDE trial was recently completed in June 2023.

The 2-Level trial will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the Synergy Disc® artificial cervical disc compared to anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) for the treatment of degenerative disc disease in subjects that are symptomatic at two contiguous vertebral levels from C3 to C7. This is a multi-center, prospective, non-randomized, historically controlled study that will be conducted on 200 patients at up to 25 sites.

"We are excited about this next chapter of Synergy's growth," said Josh Butters, CEO of Synergy Spine Solutions. "We look forward to welcoming Amzak Health to the Synergy team that has worked incredibly hard to get to this point. We remain focused on completing the 2-level study and to bringing the Synergy Disc® to the U.S. market, as it represents an important treatment option for patients suffering from degenerative disc disease and was specifically designed to restore both motion and alignment to the cervical spine."

 With this investment, Joyce Erony of Amzak Health has joined Synergy's Board of Directors. "We believe in Synergy's dedication to advancing patient care and reshaping the landscape of cervical disc replacement," said Joyce. "We are very excited to be a part of their evolution and future growth."

Synergy Spine Solutions 

The Vision of Synergy Spine Solutions is to identify and commercialize innovative spine technologies that help surgeons improve their patients' quality of life and advance the standard of care. The company's flagship product, the Synergy Disc®, is the only device that is designed to restore both motion and alignment to the spine.

Media Contact:
Tim Hein
VP of Sales and Marketing
[email protected] | +1 360 991 6300

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2092974/4520283/Synergy_Spine_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Synergy Spine Solutions

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.