Synergy Spine Solutions Completes Enrollment of 1-Level IDE Trial

News provided by

Synergy Spine Solutions

05 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Spine Solutions Ltd, an innovative orthopaedic medical device developer focused on artificial cervical disc replacement, today announced it has completed enrollment in its first-ever IDE clinical trial. 

The 1-Level Synergy Disc IDE clinical trial (NCT 04469231) enrolled 175 patients in its multi-center, prospective, historically controlled pivotal trial comparing the safety and effectiveness of the Synergy Disc to anterior cervical discectomy and fusion in patients with one-level symptomatic cervical degenerative disc disease. The study is being conducted at 20 sites across the United States and will be used to support a pre-market approval (PMA) application in the U.S.

Josh Butters, Synergy Spine Solutions CEO, said: "We are thrilled to announce that we have fully enrolled our 1-Level Synergy Disc trial. This is an incredible achievement for our team and it has been a very rewarding collaboration with some of the best clinical sites and spine surgeons in the US. We are excited to continue following these patients, further building Synergy's clinical evidence, and advancing our pre-market approval strategy for the Synergy Disc in the U.S." 

Dr. Todd Lanman, a spinal neurosurgeon with Beverley Hills-based Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery, founder of the national ADR Advanced Disc Replacement Spinal Restoration Center and a Principal Investigator for the trial, said: "Having been involved in the Synergy Disc 1-Level artificial disc replacement clinical trial, my impressions of how the disc performs is quite interesting. I just enrolled one of the last trial patients in the study and, after having performed thousands of cervical artificial disc replacements, the Synergy Disc has provided unique performance enhancements. Particularly, the Synergy Disc provides correction of the curve of the spine because the implant has a six-degree lordotic correction which has been quite beneficial for realigning the curve of the neck to its proper position."

Synergy Spine Solutions 

The Vision of Synergy Spine Solutions is to identify and commercialize innovative spine technologies that help surgeons improve their patients' quality of life and advance the standard of care. The company's flagship product, the Synergy Disc®, is the only device that is designed to restore both motion and alignment to the spine. For more information, visit www.synergyspinesolutions.com 

Media Contact:

Tim Hein
VP of Sales and Marketing 
[email protected] | +1 360 991 6300

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2092974/Synergy_Spine_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Synergy Spine Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.