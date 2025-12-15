Synergy Student Information Suite by Edupoint Wins Student Information System Category in the THE Journal 2025 Product of the Year Awards

Winners' achievements honored as "particularly noteworthy in the transformation of education technology"

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy Education Platform, today announced that Synergy Student Information Suite has been recognized as the winner of the Student Information System (SIS) category of the 5th annual Product of the Year Awards by THE Journal.

Now in its 5th year, the awards program "honors outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered to be particularly noteworthy in the transformation of education technology." Eight companies were selected as winners across multiple categories.

Synergy Student Information Suite unites a powerful core SIS with seamlessly connected online registration, lottery, athletics management, and analytics solutions – as well as a powerful teacher portal and gradebook – to help districts work more efficiently and effectively. Designed from the ground up for full interoperability across modules, the single, centralized Synergy database means that users only need to enter data once to see it in real-time platformwide.

As an all-in-one solution, Synergy SIS Suite provides comprehensive functionality with fewer software licenses, fewer vendors, and a single point of contact to get support for everything, so districts can improve administrative processes and learning outcomes while reducing the total cost of ownership. The suite can be extended to include Synergy Teaching & Learning Suite modules – Synergy MTSS With Early Warning, Synergy Assessment, Synergy LMS – and Synergy Special Services Suite modules for special education and 504 plan management.

"Throughout its 50+ years of existence, THE Journal has played a leading role in keeping K-12 education and technology leaders informed about the use of technology to advance student learning," said Rob Wilson, President & Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. "It's an honor to have THE Journal recognize Synergy Student information Suite as a 2025 Product of the Year."

See all winners at: https://thejournal.com/pages/product-of-the-year.aspx.

About Edupoint Educational Systems

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has delivered the most forward-thinking, impactful student data management solutions in the K-12 market. Designed to meet the unique needs of K-12 educators, Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading ecosystem for managing student information, teaching and learning, and special services. Synergy provides real-time, systemwide data and insights to all users within a framework built for communication and collaboration, engaging families and empowering educators to identify and respond to student needs quickly and effectively. Edupoint serves school districts of all sizes – including some of the largest in the country, as well as education service centers – with a focus on partnership and a consultative approach to customer service. Synergy offers a unique suite of seven role-based mobile apps and a kiosk app supporting self-service. More than 5.5 million students use Synergy in 22 states. Learn more: https://www.edupoint.com/.

IMAGE: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-1215-s2p-edupoint-badge-300dpi.webp

Caption: Product of the Year Winner badge

This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.send2press.com/.

SOURCE Edupoint Educational Systems