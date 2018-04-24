Synergy Wood Products Fuses Rustic with Contemporary in Launch of Seaside

The versatility of Seaside makes it an ideal choice for hospitality, commercial, multifamily or homeowners seeking to add a textured, yet modern, design element to their spaces. Despite its nautical name, Seaside goes beyond complimenting coastal interiors. It's subtle and neutral tones are appropriate for any livable space that seeks the warmth and beauty which accompany natural wood products.

Seaside is available in 3 different colors:

Wicker White

Seagrass

Lighthouse

Seaside is sold by the box covering 16.5 square feet; lengths are 5' (59-3/8") and the width is a 5" face. All planks are rough-sawn, painted, aged by hand, and sealed – all this delivering exceptional color and an authentic vintage aesthetic.

Seaside is a tongue and groove, end-matched product allowing for a quicker installation, as well as a significant reduction in waste – less than 5%. Projects will adhere to schedules and labor costs are reduced, a commodity that is hard to come by in today's construction market. To view an installation guide, visit: https://synergywood.com/installation.html

Backed by a limited warranty, Seaside is a zero-VOC product meaning no on-site emissions or off-gassing, contributing to the indoor health of newly constructed and renovated buildings.

Synergy Wood is a family owned and operated manufacturer of prefinished wood for ceilings and walls, in both interior and covered exterior spaces. All our products are 100% American made at our plant in Sanford, Florida. For more information, visit synergywood.com

