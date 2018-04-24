Synergy Wood Products Fuses Rustic with Contemporary in Launch of Seaside

SANFORD, Fla., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Wood Products, the leading manufacturer of prefinished wood for ceilings and walls will officially launch Seaside at the HD Expo 2018 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada this May. Seaside fuses rustic with contemporary by adding texture and character to traditional shiplap, delivering coastal comfort to interior design. A 100% wood product, Seaside is produced from Ponderosa Pine and recommended for interior wall and ceiling applications. Seaside will leverage interior design trends through its proprietary multilayer finishing process, delivering an unparalleled and sophisticated addition to any environment. To see the Seaside collection, visit: https://synergywood.com/seaside.html.
The versatility of Seaside makes it an ideal choice for hospitality, commercial, multifamily or homeowners seeking to add a textured, yet modern, design element to their spaces. Despite its nautical name, Seaside goes beyond complimenting coastal interiors. It's subtle and neutral tones are appropriate for any livable space that seeks the warmth and beauty which accompany natural wood products.
Seaside is available in 3 different colors:
- Wicker White
- Seagrass
- Lighthouse
Seaside is sold by the box covering 16.5 square feet; lengths are 5' (59-3/8") and the width is a 5" face. All planks are rough-sawn, painted, aged by hand, and sealed – all this delivering exceptional color and an authentic vintage aesthetic.
Seaside is a tongue and groove, end-matched product allowing for a quicker installation, as well as a significant reduction in waste – less than 5%. Projects will adhere to schedules and labor costs are reduced, a commodity that is hard to come by in today's construction market. To view an installation guide, visit: https://synergywood.com/installation.html
Backed by a limited warranty, Seaside is a zero-VOC product meaning no on-site emissions or off-gassing, contributing to the indoor health of newly constructed and renovated buildings.
ABOUT SYNERGY WOOD PRODUCTS
Synergy Wood is a family owned and operated manufacturer of prefinished wood for ceilings and walls, in both interior and covered exterior spaces. All our products are 100% American made at our plant in Sanford, Florida. For more information, visit synergywood.com
