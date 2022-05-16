SynergySuite Rises Above Competitors, Wins Multiple Prestigious Industry Awards

SynergySuite also won two 2022 Gold TITAN awards, one for Products & Services in the restaurant category, and a second for Business Technology Solutions in the Operation Management Solutions category. The TITAN Business Awards acknowledges the achievements of entrepreneurs and organizations worldwide.

"We are honored to win such prestigious awards, across multiple categories. I'm incredibly proud of the entire SynergySuite team for developing such innovative solutions that meet real needs – and solve significant pain points – in the restaurant industry. Our award-winning solutions help restaurant brands maximize margins, visibility, efficiency, and profitability," said Greg Staley, CEO of SynergySuite. "Truthfully, we feel like winners every day because our clients achieve such amazing results using our solutions."

To date in 2022, SynergySuite has won the following awards:

Stevie Awards:

Gold Stevie Winner: Company of the Year - Food & Beverage - Medium

Silver Stevie Winner: Achievement in Customer Satisfaction - Computer Software

Titan Awards:

Gold Titan Award Winner 2022: Products & Services, Sub-category (Restaurants)

Gold Titan Award Winner 2022: Business Technology Solutions, Sub-category (Operation Management Solution)

About SynergySuite

SynergySuite helps multi-unit restaurants simplify operations and increase profitability with an easy-to-use restaurant management software. Businesses have the insights and tools they need to run the back office—all in one place with SynergySuite. Global brands trust SynergySuite's mobile-first software with inventory, purchasing, recipe costing, food safety, scheduling, cash management, human resources, and business intelligence.

SOURCE SynergySuite