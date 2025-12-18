Syneron Bio Closes Nearly $100M in Series A and A+ Rounds

Dec 18, 2025, 19:00 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syneron Bio, an macrocyclic peptide drug discovery company driven by intelligent high-throughput platform, has successfully completed its Series A and A+ financing rounds, raising close to USD 100 million in total. Top-tier investors participated in the round, including AstraZeneca, AZ-CICC Healthcare Investment Fund, Pfizer Biotech Development Investment Fund, GL Ventures, 5Y Capital, Sinovation Capital, Lenovo Capital, Gree Capital and KHK fund.

Dr. Xiao Zhang, Founder and CEO of Syneron Bio, commented:
"We are honored to receive the recognition and support of leading global pharmaceutical companies and top-tier investment institutions. This financing will significantly strengthen the development of our intelligent high-throughput macrocyclic peptide development platform, Synova™, and provide the resources needed to advance multiple pipelines toward clinical stages."

About Syneron Bio

Syneron Bio is a biotech company dedicated to the development of next-generation macrocyclic peptide therapeutics, employing its proprietary Synova™ platform. The company has built a robust pipeline targeting oncology and chronic diseases. With a team experienced in drug development and data science, Syneron Bio has completed multiple rounds of equity financing in less than three years, backed by multiple leading venture capital funds.

Company：Syneron Bio
Contact Person: Corrine.Chan
Email: [email protected] 
Telephone: 1801606886
City: Beijing

