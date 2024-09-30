Synetos Aerospace Selected by AFWERX to Develop AI Enabled Flight Augmentation System for Uncrewed Aircraft

Synetos Aims to Demonstrate How its Tech Can Increase Safety and Reduce Operator Workload in Uncrewed Systems

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synetos Aerospace (www.synetos.ai) announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Direct-to-Phase II contract in the amount of $1.25 million focused on further refining their flagship product, MedullOS: an AI-driven software-hardware solution that increases uncrewed aircraft safety and reduces operator workload. This solution is being developed to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on September 25, 2024, Synetos Aerospace will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"Smarter autonomy increases the effectiveness of skilled aviators and acts as a force multiplier in the theater of aerial operations. We are dedicated to working with AFWERX, AFRL, AFSOC, the Air Force, and other DoD stakeholders to stay at the leading edge for the warfighter." said Josh Vinyard, founder of Synetos Aerospace

About Synetos Aerospace

Synetos Aerospace is a leading innovator in advanced unmanned aircraft systems, specializing in the development of cutting-edge technologies that enhance the safety, intelligence, and autonomy of aerial operations. With a focus on creating next-generation solutions, Synetos Aerospace manages key projects including the SafeUAS initiative, which redefines aircraft safety protocols in critical scenarios. Synetos' pioneering MedullOS flight augmentation system, designed to bring intuitive decision-making capabilities to autonomous platforms, exemplifies the commitment to bridging the gap between human reasoning and artificial intelligence. Synetos Aerospace pushes the boundaries of what is possible in aerospace technology, aiming to revolutionize the skies with smart, reliable, and adaptable solutions.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

