SYNEVIT® Applies the Concept of Continuous Improvement to Supplements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuous improvement is a popular concept in areas like academia and corporate America. It allows individuals and organizations to fine-tune processes, save time, and enhance results. SYNEVIT® is proving that this incremental enhancement is critical in the health and wellness world, as well.

"Our brand motto is Technology in Synergy with Nature®," explains SYNEVIT founder and CEO George Cvetkovski. "We are always seeking to find new ways to apply breakthrough technology and innovation in the nutraceutical industry." The health and wellness entrepreneur clarifies that this doesn't apply strictly to new formulations, adding, "You must be willing to return to and improve existing formulas if you want to best serve your customers. That's why we're in constant consultation with local doctors and pharmacists. We want to enhance the products that already work even as we develop new formulas. It's a form of continuous improvement that has kept our products at the forefront of our industry for decades."

Continuous improvement is a popular concept in the ever-evolving modern world. Corporate workflow titan Atlassian defines the concept as "the ongoing process of analyzing performance, identifying opportunities, and making incremental changes to processes, products, and personnel." EducationWeek describes continuous improvement as "a cyclical process intended to help groups of people in a system…set goals, identify ways to improve, and evaluate change in a sort of continuous feedback loop."

These are the same benefits that SYNEVIT® seeks to incorporate into the health and wellness world. By revisiting and updating old formulas, it ensures that the highest quality is maintained, not just with its newest products but across all of its supplement formulas.

This aligns with the company's larger quality goals. For instance, its blister packaging is pharmaceutical grade and prevents degradation of ingredients due to oxidation. By utilizing pure ingredients from natural sources, combining them in up-to-date formulas backed by professional input, and then delivering the products in superior packaging, SYNEVIT® maintains an elite level of quality that is rare in the nutraceutical industry.

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com .

