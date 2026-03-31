SYNEVIT® Highlight: Quality, Transparency, and Education in the Nutraceutical Spotlight

SYNEVIT® Has Blazed the Trail for Educated Consumers Looking for Specific Support in Their Supplement Selection.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new column from late February highlighted the continuing importance of transparency and education in relation to nutraceutical formulations. Supplement manufacturer SYNEVIT® takes the concept further, pointing to honest packaging as a key element that helps preserve formula potency and impact.

A recent article published in Nutraceuticals World magazine spotlighted shifting consumer expectations when it comes to nutraceutical formulations. The piece started by stating: "Consumers want clarity, evidence, and guidance, and they want to know they are getting what the label promises." That need for transparency is essential in a YMYL (your money, your life) category industry like health and wellness.

The article proposed a two-fold solution: prioritizing formulation efficacy and helping consumers navigate the selection process to select products with benefits that match their needs — both of which are cornerstones of SYNEVIT®'s approach to nutraceutical manufacturing. In fact, for the team at SYNEVIT®, the importance of clarity and transparency goes beyond formulation. It includes the packaging itself.

"Everyone wants to focus on sustainable packaging, and that's important, but you also want to think about how your packaging is influencing the supplements themselves," said George Cvetkovski, CEO of SYNEVIT®. "Even if your formula is dialed in and the dosage is perfect, if you don't protect those tablets with the right coatings and packaging, they're going to lose their potency before they're consumed."

Cvetkovski and his team recently tested several nutraceutical products packaged in plastic bottles. Pills from bottles were often chipped and broken. In addition, they were oxidized when the bottle was opened, even though the majority of the contents weren't consumed for weeks or more.

In contrast, SYNEVIT® has invested in pharmaceutical-grade blister packaging for its ideally formulated supplements with individual doses in each compartment. These are formulated by in-house doctors and pharmacists and follow the RDA (recommended daily allowance) dosage. Once a formula is perfected, it is put in individual packages to preserve potency and maintain even dosage per tablet without breakage or chipping.

"We even asked 30 different doctors and pharmacists what they thought about the comparison of blisters versus bottles," said Cvetkovski. "The unanimous response was blisters."

Everyone wants to focus on the formula, and that's an important start, but true product stability has to go further. In a world where educated consumers expect increasing understanding and clear value from their purchases, blister packages are an honest way to ensure they get a truly optimized and effective supplement every time.

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com .

SYNEVIT®: https://synevit.com/press/

George Cvetkovski

[email protected]

(02) 3225 843

SOURCE Synevit